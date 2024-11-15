Actress Anne Hathaway, known for her roles in The Devil Wears Prada and The Dark Knight Rises, found herself in an unexpected—and somewhat risky—situation at Madison Square Garden this week. While attending the New York Knicks game against the Chicago Bulls, Hathaway was nearly run over by NBA player OG Anunoby. The moment quickly went viral after Anunoby's hustle for a loose ball nearly sent the 6-foot-7, 232-pound forward flying into the actress, who was sitting just a few feet away from the court with her family, TMZ reports.

The incident took place when Anunoby deflected a pass from Josh Giddey intended for Zach LaVine, sending the ball hurtling toward the high-priced seats at the Garden. In a video posted to her Instagram on Thursday night, Hathaway gave her fans a surprisingly upbeat take on the close call. With a big smile, she shared, “I almost got crashed into last night!” before adding, “I always wanted that to happen!”

Hathaway, in good humor, went on to thank Anunoby for the memorable encounter, calling it a “bucket list moment” in her life. It’s a bizarrely cheerful way to look back on a situation that could have been quite dangerous, considering the sheer size and speed of the NBA player. Yet, her reaction was light-hearted, capturing the actress’s ability to laugh off even the most harrowing of moments.

Anunoby’s Response and Knicks Game Insights

Anunoby, who was focused on his own performance during the game, responded to Hathaway's post with a simple, “you're welcome” on his own social media account. The Toronto Raptors’ former player, now a key figure for the Knicks, exhibited his usual stoic demeanor despite the attention from his near collision with the famous actress.

As for the game itself, Anunoby didn’t quite manage a double-double, finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds, and several assists and blocks. The Knicks, however, suffered a narrow 124-123 loss to the Bulls. Despite the loss, Anunoby has had an impressive week, averaging 21 points and 6.3 rebounds in the past three games, shooting over 56% from the field.

Hathaway wasn't the only celebrity enjoying the game that night. Other stars in attendance included Lauren Cohan, Michael J. Fox, Queen Latifah, and Fat Joe, adding to the star-studded atmosphere at MSG. With the Knicks continuing their homestand, fans are sure to see more celebrities packing the iconic venue for upcoming games, as the team looks to bounce back from their loss to the Bulls.