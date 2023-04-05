The New York Knicks (46-33) head to Indianapolis on Wednesday for an Eastern Conference clash with the Indiana Pacers (34-45). Tip-off is scheduled for 7:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Pacers prediction and pick and information on how to watch.

This is their third clash of the season, with a fourth meeting set for Sunday’s regular-season finale. New York won the first meeting in Indianapolis, 109-106 on Dec. 18, before beating the Pacers at home, 119-113 on Jan. 11.

Here are the Knicks-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-Pacers Odds

New York Knicks: -4.5 (-110)

Indiana Pacers: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Pacers

TV: BSIN and MSG

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 PT

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Indiana has lost five of its last six games, all by double digits, as injuries have stacked up down the stretch.

Center Myles Turner has missed the Pacers’ last five games with a back injury and is listed as questionable. Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and shooting guard Chris Duarte will also miss their fifth consecutive game as well with ankle injuries.

Guards Bennedict Mathurin, T.J. McConnell, and Andrew Nembhard have stepped up over that stretch during Haliburton’s absence, averaging 22.2, 16.0, and 15.7 points per game, respectively.

The Pacers have been eliminated from play-in postseason contention, but they’re still playing tough. Moreover, Indiana’s 42-37 against the spread this season, with a better ATS record at home (23-16) than on the road (19-21).

The Knicks present some daunting matchups on paper, but they’ll be missing some key players as well, which is why the line has dropped to 4.5 points after opening at nearly twice that spread.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

Star power forward Julius Randle, who leads the team with 25.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, remains out with a sprained ankle but could be back in time for the postseason. And with the Knicks locked into the fifth seed and a clash with Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs, star point guard Jalen Brunson will also be rested with a lingering right-hand injury, while forward RJ Barrett (illness) remains questionable.

Nevertheless, the Knicks have won four straight games and they’ll need to rely more on the likes of guards Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and Josh Hart in order to keep the momentum going into the postseason.

Each of them face tremendous matchups against the Pacers’ backcourt. Indiana gives up the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing shooting guards and the third-most to small forwards and power forwards, respectively. They also surrender the second-most to centers, so it’s an excellent matchup for Mitchell Robinson and Obi Toppin as well.

Final Knicks-Pacers Prediction & Pick

This is one of the tougher games to predict among the NBA Wednesday slate due to the amount of absences and lack of playoff implications but I’ll roll with the Knicks continuing their winning streak and the Pacers continuing their losing streak with big outputs from Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes.

Final Knicks-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Knicks -4.5 (-110)