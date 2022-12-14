By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Alex Caruso was out of action for the Chicago Bulls on Sunday in their 123-122 loss to the Atlanta Hawks due to a back issue. That was Caruso’s first missed game of the season for the Bulls, but it seems like it’s going to be a brief injury layoff for the 28-year-old.

Is Bulls Alex Caruso playing vs. Knicks

At this point, it appears as though Caruso will be good to go on Wednesday against the New York Knicks. The official injury report listed him as probable for the game, which means that barring any unforeseen setbacks, the 6-foot-4 combo guard should be available for his team when they battle the red-hot Knicks at the United Center.

Prior to sitting out Sunday’s heartbreaking loss against the Hawks, Caruso was able to play just six minutes in Saturday’s blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks due to a lower back contusion. This issue persisted and it forced him to sit out his team’s next game.

It is also worth noting that Ayo Dosonmu, who did not practice on Tuesday due to a pelvic contusion, has been tagged as questionable against the Knicks. This development may have been factored in on Caruso’s playing status for Wednesday, with the Bulls potentially facing a real shortage in their backcourt.

As for the Knicks, star point guard Jalen Brunson is also in danger of sitting out the matchup with a right foot contusion. Brunson has been tagged as questionable and will likely be a game-time decision for New York.