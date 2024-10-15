Rich Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports, recently addressed rumors surrounding his agency’s alleged strained relationship with the New York Knicks during an appearance on the “About 7PM in Brooklyn” podcast hosted by NBA legend Carmelo Anthony and the Kid Mero. Paul, a prominent figure in the NBA's player representation world, shed light on the situation that had been a topic of speculation earlier this year.

Mero initiated the conversation, directly asking Paul about the rumors of friction between Klutch Sports and the Knicks. He said, “There were rumors that Klutch and the Knicks don’t work with each other, but ya’ll hashed things out earlier this year. What was that conversation like?”

Paul responded candidly, dismissing any notion of an ongoing “beef” while acknowledging the complexities of the professional relationships in the NBA.

“I don’t mind the smoke, man,” Paul said. “Look, people have their alliances, and that’s fine. It happens in our league, and media picks up on certain things. They know me well and they know how I'm going to handle my business, and we had a conversation, and it was clear. He [Knicks President Leon Rose] understood, and he was like, ‘I can totally see where you’re coming from,’ but the industry knows what’s up, and it’s just part of it.”

Paul also emphasized that talent dictates the market, underscoring that if a player represented by Klutch Sports wanted to join the Knicks, he would be welcomed.

“If I have the right player and the Knicks got the right money, and he wants to be there, he'll be a Knick. It's just as simple as that, right?” Paul added. “But that don’t stop the alliances from running around with the tabloids and the negative nonsense, the bylines. But again, I’m so far above that.”

Rich Paul reaffirms Klutch Sports strong relationship with Knicks' Leon Rose

Reports of tension between Klutch Sports and the Knicks surfaced earlier this year when Stefan Bondy of The New York Post posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “things were hashed out” between Paul and Rose. This development was aimed at improving the relationship between Klutch and the Knicks, which had previously been strained, according to various reports.

A December report from Ian Begley of SNY.tv mentioned that some members of the Knicks' front office had viewed Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray as a potential trade target. However, the deal was said to have been complicated due to Paul's representation of Murray. Murray went on to finish the 2023-24 season with the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in the offseason.

Despite the past speculation, Paul’s comments on the podcast suggest that any issues have been resolved and that there is no lasting animosity between his agency and the Knicks’ organization. Paul reiterated that his focus remains on his work with players, and he enjoys a professional relationship with Rose.

“When I go to Knicks games, my office hits Leon [Rose]'s office, and it’s all good. Yeah, nothing but access. Nothing but support,” Paul said.