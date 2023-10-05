RJ Barrett was drafted third overall in 2019 by the New York Knicks with the intention of him one day becoming the face of the franchise. While the young wing has yet to fully take that next step in his career, we can't forget the fact that he is only 23 years old and still growing into the star he was destined to be.

The 2022-23 season proved to be a great learning experience for Barrett. He had his ups and downs throughout the season, which allowed him to understand his role alongside Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. It's clear that Barrett is the “third guy” when looking at this roster and no matter people may say about his skillset, the Knicks know that RJ is a special player.

Consistency is truly one of the only aspects of Barrett's game that had its flaws a season ago. Not only does this pertain to his decision-making on offense, but especially giving it his all every single possession on defense, as this has been the identity of the Knicks through the years under head coach Tom Thibodeau. Despite shooting just 31.0 percent from deep, Barrett's numbers from the perimeter will start to come around.

What he did this offseason proves so.

RJ Barrett's FIBA World Cup Experience

Barrett spent the summer working out in the gym, attempting to become a better shooter. Additionally, he gained valuable experience playing for the Canadian national team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Next to Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Barrett emerged as the Canadian's second-best scoring option and he appeared to be much more confident shooting from the perimeter than he was at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season with the Knicks.

“I think I learned the game a little bit more,” Barrett said recently when asked about his World Cup experience, via Stefan Bondy from the New York Post. “It’s crazy physical. Refs don’t care. It’s a lot different over there. But it was fun. I really kind of just did the same thing, my same thing, played the same game. I feel like I’m a guy — whether it’s the league or it’s FIBA — I kind of do the same stuff.”

In eight tournament games, Barrett averaged 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from three-point range. Aside from shooting with confidence, the Knicks youngster appeared to play more aggressively, looking much stronger when getting to the rim.

Unlocking a new approach to his game on offense entering Year 5 is certainly a possibility for Barrett. Brunson and Randle are going to steal a lot of the attention, leaving favorable one-on-one matchups for Barrett. Being able to take advantage of these opportunities will truly open up New York's offense, one that has been known to be sluggish at times when their perimeter shots are not falling.

“Overall, he was outstanding. Very efficient offensively,” Canada's head coach and Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernández said of Barrett during the World Cup. “He’s been very clean with his decision-making, running the floor and attacking the paint, so this is exactly what we needed from him. This is exactly the production we want.”

Given that he was the third overall pick a few years back and that he began his career in New York City, expectations could not have been higher for RJ Barrett. Sometimes, it just takes a few seasons for a young player to discover new talent and this seems to be the case with Barrett.

Entering the 2023-24 season, Barrett is the Knicks' ultimate X-factor. Their potential success revolves around what he is able to do on the floor, which is why the young star is willing to accept whatever role the Knicks need of him.

RJ Barrett's potential new role with Knicks

The Knicks have some choices to make entering the new year. Brunson and Randle are obvious starters for this team, as is Mitchell Robinson at the center position. But changes could absolutely be made at the shooting guard and small forward spots.

When talking at Media Day, Thibodeau was insistent that the starting five who ended the season for the Knicks put the team in the best position to succeed. At the same time, he did leave the door open for the possibility of change entering training camp.

“Yeah, we'll see how it unfolds,” Thibodeau stated. “When you look at last season and you look at what that group did from December 4th-on, they were 37-22. And so you go in with the idea of that's where we are going to start. Now, of course you haven't played in any games and nothing has unfolded yet. You base your decisions on the information that you have and that's the information that we have. We are going to go from there.”

Thibs did not mention the possibility of moving Barrett to the bench and he's been unwilling to do so through the years, even when the former top pick has struggled. Barrett on the other hand discussed this possibility, claiming that he is willing to fill whatever role the team needs of him in order to win.

“I don't really know anything about that yet,” Barrett claimed when asked about coming off the bench at Media Day. “But, if that were to be the case, you know, I am very comfortable in that role and so is Josh [Hart] of course. So, I think whatever we kind of need to do to win is what we'll do in whatever game. If that's what I have to do, then I'll do it very willingly and gladly.”

Barrett's overall potential is still very high and there is a chance he can still become an All-Star in a Knicks uniform. His abilities to attack the left side of the floor definitely stand out, plus all the tools are there for him to become an above-average two-way player on the wing.

Believe it or not, the Knicks are entering the 2023-24 season as a team that is competing for a top spot in the Eastern Conference. They have depth, they're a strong rebounding team, and still have plenty of room to grow given the young talent on their roster. Regardless of whether he starts or not, RJ Barrett is the key to this team reaching their full potential.