By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Shaq and Charles Barkley have had their fair share of on-air quarrels through the years. Some are more intense than others, but nothing really escalates to a level wherein the pair got into some sort of physical altercation on the set. These two may not be best of friends, but there’s no denying that there’s still a certain level of respect between them.

Things nearly got ugly between Shaq and Chuck yet again on a recent broadcast of NBA on TNT. O’Neal got a little bit heated and he threatened to smack Barkley on live TV. Sir Charles wasn’t buying it, and he decided to call Shaq’s bluff. It got a bit intense before Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith deescalated the situation:

Round 247689 of Shaq vs. Chuck 🥊 pic.twitter.com/YlVCgZ4VbJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 14, 2022

Toward the end of the video, it was Barkley who was doing the shouting. Chuck wasn’t really pissed at that point, though. He was merely taking a shot at Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless, who for their part, had a much more intense fight in a recent episode of their show:

Unc Shannon sharpe got pissed after Skip Bayless took at shot at him while talking about Tom Brady 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Hddec3qI9y — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 12, 2022

Charles Barkley screaming at the end of the segment makes much more sense after seeing the Shannon Sharpe vs. Skip Bayless clip, right?

To Shaq’s credit, he seemed to pick up on what Barkley was trying to do, and he got in on the joke as well by telling Chuck to put his glasses back on, which is exactly what Skip told Shannon at one point in their heated debate.

This begs the question: who is the better frenemy pair between these old heads? Is it Shaq and Chuck or Skip and Shannon?