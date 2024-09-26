15-year veteran NBA guard Derrick Rose hit basketball fans with a big retirement announcement on Thursday. The former Chicago Bulls star announced the end of his professional playing career. Several stars, including Dwyane Wade, provided heartfelt messages to the point guard after news of his decision broke. Former Bulls coach and 2024 New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau gave Rose another touching message.

The Knicks coach gives Rose the utmost respect

Thibodeau's elaborate statement was released on X (formerly) Twitter, via Ian Begley of SNY:

“Congratulations to Derrick on a Hall of Fame career. Not only was he a great player, which I saw in the eyes of his opponents, he's an even better person, teammate, husband, and father. The true measure of a man is how well he handles adversity – nobody did it better. Through it all – from the pressure of playing in his home city, to being the youngest MVP in NBA history, through injuries in three consecutive seasons – he stood tall, never relented, and always came back.

“It was inspiring to watch him grow and push forward no matter what. He is and always will be a very special person. I will cherish our many fond memories together and look forward to watching his next chapter. I know it will be great and I wish him the very best in his retirement,” Tom Thibodeau wrote.

Derrick Rose achieved several impressive feats during his NBA career, many of which came during his time with the Bulls. He was the 2008-09 Rookie of the Year, won the league MVP award in 2010-11, made the All-NBA First Team (2010-11), and was a three-time All-Star (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12).

As Thibodeau mentioned, Rose battled numerous injuries. Yet, he regained his health and became a stout contributor for five teams outside of the Bulls, including the Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and the Memphis Grizzlies.

In his retirement statement, Derrick Rose said his next chapter is chasing his dreams and sharing his growth. It will be exciting to see what is in store for him in future endeavors.