The NBA world was hit with significant news on Thursday when former Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose announced his retirement. Rose had an impressive career that fueled many fans' passion for basketball, and he was just as impactful for his fellow players. NBA legend Dwyane Wade sent Rose a heartfelt message amid the big news.

Dwyane Wade shared his thoughts in a brief post on social media Thursday:

“One of the most electrifying players the game has ever seen. Appreciate everything you brought to the game, DRose,” Wade commented on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a salute and crown emoji.

Derrick Rose played 15 seasons in the NBA for seven franchises including the Bulls, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and the Memphis Grizzlies. Rose's most notable stint came with Chicago from 2008 to 2016.

During his time with the Bulls, Rose amassed the following honors: Rookie of the Year (2008-09), All-Star (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12), MVP (2010-11), and All-NBA First Team (2010-11). He helped lead Chicago to several winning records despite not being able to win a championship.

Derrick Rose released a touching statement alongside the news of his retirement:

“The next chapter is about chasing my dreams and sharing my growth. I believe true success comes from becoming who you were created to be, and I want to show the world who I am beyond basketball,” Rose said. “Whether good or bad, everyone has a ‘What if’ story in their life. Even if I could, I wouldn’t change anything in mine, because it’s what helped me find real joy.”

While his playing career is over, Rose will continue to be great in whatever this next endeavor is. The resilience he showed during his time in the NBA amid injuries and changing situations is inspiring and will continue to influence basketball fans and general members of society for years to come.