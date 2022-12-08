By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Trae Young has been public enemy no. 1 in New York ever since the 2021 playoffs, so imagine the delight of New York Knicks fans when the team destroyed the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Even better for the ‘Bockers faithful, they saw a breakout performance from Quentin Grimes after he missed the early part of the season due to a foot issue.

Julius Randle led the way for the Knicks in the 113-89 win. The All-Star big man tallied 34 points, 17 rebounds and five assists, all while shooting 10-of-19 from the field including 6-of-12 from beyond the arc. Young, for his part, was non-impactful for the Hawks and finished with 19 points on 9-of-20 shooting–recording the worst plus-minus in the contest with -26.

Sure enough, Knicks fans didn’t let the chance to troll Young go to waste, taking to Twitter to poke fun at the sharpshooter who warmed up with Knicks-colored sneakers that have the words “King of Broadway” written on them.

Knicks smack up Trae Young and the Hawks at MSG pic.twitter.com/RUpVHmc5R6 — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) December 8, 2022

Fuck Trae Young, Knicks blow out the Hawks pic.twitter.com/ZVb4NhcehC — Muhtadyul (@mknite24) December 8, 2022

Warnock. Judge. Knicks preserving a double-digit home lead vs. Trae Young… pic.twitter.com/P5q4y98ycB — Andrew Bank (@AndrewBank) December 8, 2022

That's right Julius randle and the Knicks boo Trae young he's not welcomed in msg pic.twitter.com/FclpFcdEr3 — Crying Pat Bev 😭🤣😂 (@cryingpatbev) December 8, 2022

As mentioned, adding more to the delight of Knicks fans is Quentin Grimes’ big game. The young guard exploded for 23 points behind his 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. He also made four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in what is easily his best game of the campaign.

Grimes has been involved in trade rumors during the offseason, but the Knicks held on to him. And on Wednesday, he showed the reason why.

Quentin Grimes to Trae Young when it comes to Broadway. #Knickspic.twitter.com/FBFc0JAhP8 — Michael Dolan (@theeDolan82) December 8, 2022

QUENTIN GRIMES IS HIS FATHER pic.twitter.com/GBL5AknlG1 — Did the Knicks Win? (@knickswintrack) December 8, 2022

"In the game of thrones you either win, or you get owned by Quentin Grimes" https://t.co/WZZGwNYXNf — Alan Turing (@StacyPatton89) December 8, 2022

It’s certainly a morale-boosting win for the Knicks, especially after taking down two Top-4 teams in consecutive games.

There’s still a long road for the Knicks in their quest to compete in the playoffs, but the latest victory against Trae Young and the Hawks is something they can definitely celebrate.