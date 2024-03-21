The New York Knicks hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets Thursday night. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Knicks-Nuggets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Knicks are 41-27 this season, and they have won their last four games. New York has also beaten the Nuggets once this season. In that game, they put up 122 points. OG Anunoby led the team with 26 points in the win. Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson each had over 20 points, as well. As a team, the Knicks shot over 50.0 percent from the floor, and they made 15 threes. Anunoby and Randle will each be absent from the game.
The Nuggets are 48-21 this season, and they have won four of their last five games. Nikola Jokic had 31 of the team's 84 points, and he grabbed 11 rebounds, as well. Denver shot 40.5 percent from the field, and they made just five threes in the loss. The Nuggets will be healthy and ready to go heading into this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Knicks-Nuggets Odds
New York Knicks: +9 (-112)
Moneyline: +320
Denver Nuggets: -9 (-108)
Moneyline: -405
Over: 210 (-110)
Under: 210 (-110)
How to Watch Knicks vs. Nuggets
Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT
TV: MSG Network, Altitude Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Knicks held the Nuggets to just 84 points in the first matchup, which is extremely impressive. The Nuggets average 114.7 points per game, so keeping them under 90 makes it very easy to win. New York is the second-best scoring defense in the NBA. New York allows 107.9 points per game, and opponents shoot just 46.7 percent from the field against them. If New York can have the same type of defensive game, they will be able to cover this spread on the road.
New York is 32-6 when they allow less than 110 points this season. In fact, the Knicks have allowed just 96.7 points per game in their last 10 games. Their defense has been a big reason for their success, and it needs to continue. The Nuggets can fall victim to good defenses, so the Knicks have a great chance to cover the spread.
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
Denver needs to match the Knicks on defense. They allow the seventh-fewest points per game this season, and they should be able to continue that in this game. New York scores the ninth-fewest points per game this season at 112.0. New York is 13-19 when scoring under their season average this season. If the Nuggets can hold them to under 112 points, they will be able to win.
The Nuggets are 33-7 when they allow less than 112 points this season. Denver's key to winning games is playing well defensively as they will not win many shootouts. Up the number to 115, and the Nuggets are 40-9. As long as the Nuggets can lock in on the defensive end of the court, they will cover the spread.
Final Knicks-Nuggets Prediction & Pick
This game is going to be good. Both teams are playing well, and the Knicks have already beaten the Nuggets handedly once. However, I am going to take the Nuggets to win this game straight up. They are a good home team, and I like them to beat the Knicks.
Final Knicks-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Nuggets ML (-405)