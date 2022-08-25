RUMOR: The reasons teams are ‘hesitant’ to acquire Julius Randle

It’s no secret that Julius Randle struggled last season to replicate his 2020-21 form. That’s even led to some rumblings that he could possibly be traded this summer, but it’s more concrete than anything.

That being said, there are two specific reasons teams are actually quite hesitant to try and make a move for the forward: His massive contract that has four years left on it in which he signed last summer, and the unwillingness of the Knicks to include any first-rounders in a possible package. Via The Athletic:

“The four remaining seasons on Julius Randle’s deal have made teams, even ones who believe last season wasn’t representative of who he is, hesitant about acquiring him. The Knicks, meanwhile, haven’t been willing to attach a first-rounder or two to send him elsewhere.”

In all fairness, it probably doesn’t make sense for New York to part ways with him yet anyway, even if other clubs were making serious offers. Yes, he had a down year in 2021-22, but there’s every chance Randle bounces back and plays a lot better this upcoming season.

On paper, the numbers weren’t awful. He averaged 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. But, Randle shot a putrid 30% from downtown and just 41% from the field. Plus, the 27-year-old wasn’t the same force defensively.

With a new point guard in Jalen Brunson and a rapidly improving RJ Barrett beside him, hopefully, Julius Randle can show out. If not, then he could very well be gone next summer. Only time will tell.