The New York Knicks are on the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out Knicks-Timberwolves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Knicks are doing pretty well this season. They are 8-5, and they have won seven of their last 10 games. The Knicks have also won their last three games. Jalen Brunson looks poised to make his first All-Star appearance this season as he leads the Knicks. Brunson is scoring 24.2 points per game, and dishing out 5.0 assists. RJ Barrett is scoring 21.6 points per game, as well. Julius Randle has turned his season around after a slow start while Immanuel Quickley has been a very good sixth-man this year. Mitchell Robinson has been the starting center all year, and he is grabbing 11.6 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves are very good this season. They have won eight of their last 10 games, and they currently lead the Western Conference. Anthony Edwards is scoring at a high rate right now. He averages 26.0 points per game to go along with 5.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. Karl-Anthony Towns is second on the team with 21.7 points per game. Towns has grabbed 9.0 rebounds, as well. The next highest on the team is at just 12.6 points per game. More impressively, Rudy Gibert is averaging 12.3 rebounds per game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Timberwolves Odds

New York Knicks: -2.5 (-112)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +2.5 (-108)

Over: 214.5 (-108)

Under: 214.5 (-112)

How to Watch Knicks vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: MSG Network, Bally Sports Norh

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks play the best defense in the NBA. They will need to keep that up in this game. New York allows just 104.9 points per game, and the reasoning is the Knicks do not allow opponents to take a lot of shots. They are able to slow down the pace of play, and they do not allow opponents to grab many offensive rebounds. New York needs to continue what they have been doing all season in this game if they want to cover the spread. Keeping the pace slow, and not allowing second chance points is going to be key in this game.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, the Knicks play good defense. However, the main reasoning was their ability to slow down the pace. Looking at the percentages, the Knicks allow opponents to shoot 46.9 percent from the floor, and 36.3 percent from three. The Knicks will allow some baskets, so the Timberwolves just have to make their shots. Edwards and KAT will need to be solid from the floor for the Timberwolves to cover the spread.

The Timberwolves play just as good defense as the Knicks. Minnesota allows the fifth-fewest points in the NBA, the third lowest field goal percentage, and the fourth-lowest percentage from beyond the arc. What makes matters even better for the Timberwolves is the Knicks offense. New York shoots the fourth-worst from the floor, but they do make their threes. As long as Minnesota can shut down the Knicks from deep, they will be able to cover the spread

Final Knicks-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Anthony Edwards versus Jalen Brunson is going to be very fun to watch. For this game, I lean towards the Timberwolves. Both teams are playing good basketball, but I think Minnesota comes out with the win while covering the spread in this one.

Final Knicks-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -2.5 (-112), Under 214.5 (-112)