The New York Knicks could return to a familiar source if they seek assistance in the post-Mitchell Robinson era. Amidst Robinson's latest injury, he will be out through at least December. However, James L. Edwards of The Athletic revealed that the Knicks have kept tabs on current Detroit Piston Isaiah Stewart, who could be had in a trade. Add Stewart to the list of names the Knicks have reportedly kept an eye on as they shore up the paint for the coming season. The search continues amidst struggles to replace Isaiah Hartenstein, who chased a big contract in Oklahoma City after two breakout seasons with the Knicks.

“New York has spent a good portion of the last few months scouring the league to address its lack of depth at the position, according to league sources,” Edwards said. “The team has shown interest in trading for Detroit's Isaiah Stewart, among others.”

Stewart is a part of the process with the rebuilding Pistons. He arrived in Detroit as a 19-year-old 16th pick of the 2020 draft after a season with the Washington Huskies. The New York State native has averaged 9.3 points and 7.6 rebounds over his first four seasons, though he was limited to 46 games last season. However, in New York, Stewart has a connection with new assistant coach Mark Bryant, who oversaw Stewart's development in Detroit. Whether enough to bring the two sides closer to a deal remains to be seen. But Stewart would make sense with the Knicks.

Who else can the Knicks target to replace Mitchell Robinson?

Edwards shared two other names for New York fans to keep tabs on Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler and Charlotte Hornets big man Nick Richards. In Kessler, the Knicks would get the second-best shot blocker in the league last season. Kessler averaged 2.4 blocks per game behind San Antonio Spurs Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama (3.6). If New York acquires Kessler, his rim protection would be essential in the Knicks’ defensive coverage under Tom Thibodeau, who deters opposing teams from attacking the paint. As a bonus, he is still on a rookie contract.

But if Kessler's rookie negotiations give New York's front office agita, then Richards also makes sense.

Despite Richards starting for the Hornets, Charlotte seems to have their long-term option at center in Mark Williams. In turn, the Hornets are likely looking to move Richards for Williams. If that is the case, the next step is to trade Richards. The Charlotte center averaged a robust 9.7 points, eight rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game last season in 51 starts. Like Kessler, he gives New York a solid plug-and-play defensive option and much-needed depth at center. Unlike Kessler, Richards won't be as expensive to retain long-term.