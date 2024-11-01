The New York Knicks were dealt a bad hand to start the 2024-25 season. After reconfiguring their roster pretty aggressively last offseason, they started off 2024-25 facing four of the top-eight Eastern Conference teams from last season, including both teams that advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks have fared fine, going 2-2. But so far, they have looked like two different teams, one of which had things to address.

Recapping the first week of the season

The Knicks were blown out by the Boston Celtics on opening night, and they gave away a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in which Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns combined to shoot just 15-for-37 (41%). On the flip side of things, they dominated the Indiana Pacers (25-point win) and showed exactly how good they can be against the Miami Heat, with Towns dropping 44 points.

Ultimately, New York must find a way to look more like the team that defeated Indiana and Miami—and they have to hope the Towns' wrist injury doesn't cost him much (if any) time. Much of their success came from featuring Towns. Thus far, the Knicks are 2-0 when he takes more than 10 field goal attempts, and 0-2 when he shoots fewer than 10 times.

A look ahead at the Knicks' upcoming games

Fortunately, the next few games are presumably a little easier. The Knicks' next three games are all on the road against the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and Atlanta Hawks. That represents a little break from the quality of the opponent they've faced so far. Those teams have a cumulative record of 6-9, and only Houston presently boasts a winning record (3-2).

The Knicks' schedule gets tougher from there, but is still easier than it was through their first four. Through the month of November, the Knicks play five games at home and 10 on the road. Their November matchups include games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets (back-to-back), Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, and Charlotte Hornets.

Matchups that stand out include Phoenix and Dallas, as both look very strong through one week of the season. Questions remain around Philadelphia and when Joel Embiid and Paul George will return to action; however, it is possible that both remain out through their first matchup with the Knicks on November 12. So, while that game becomes less eventful without two of the three best 76ers, it represents an opportunity for an easier win.

Furthermore, the Bucks, who were regarded as an elite team until recently, remain in free fall. They are 1-3 through their first four games and appear to have their share of challenges. Milwaukee is surrendering 119 points per game, which is tied for eighth worst in the NBA, and it represents five points per game more than they score.

What can the Knicks do to ensure success?

New York must continue feeding Towns the ball. That is well-established and obviously needed. Additionally, the Knicks, and Brunson, must continue to trust their newfound firepower. Brunson no longer has to shoulder the load. He can spread the ball around and allow Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Miles McBride, and Josh Hart to cook when his shot isn't—although getting Brunson going should also be a priority.

Knicks fans should feel pretty good about how the Knicks have started the season, especially considering they're playing without two of their three centers. Thankfully, they made it through a tough opening stretch, and can now focus on accumulating some wins while continuing to learn how to play with each other. Ultimately, New York should be sitting pretty after November, a month that traditionally sets the tone for team success.