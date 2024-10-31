The New York Knicks are gearing up for their next matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. New York received an insanely-impressive Karl-Anthony Towns performance in their 116-107 win over the Miami Heat. However, Towns landed on the Knicks' injury report ahead of their next contest.

Towns has a sprained left wrist and is questionable for Friday's Pistons game, per NBA Senior NBA Insider Michael Scotto. Hopefully, the star center can undergo a speedy recovery.

Karl-Anthony Towns was red-hot against the Heat, scoring a season-high 44 points. His standout effort may have contributed to his wrist ailment, but with the right rest and rehab, he should be able to return to full strength. Through his first four games, Towns averages a stout double-double of 22.5 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. In addition, he is shooting a blazing 72.7 percent on his three-pointers.

New York did not get out to the best start, but with a 2-2 record, they rank fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. ClutchPoints' Drew Maresca outlined four things the Knicks must fix to reach their potential, with the most notable point being the play of Towns and Jalen Brunson.

If Towns is limited due to injury, then Maresca's point of the big man needing more touches may have to wait. However, Brunson might be able to provide more immediate help. Maresca noted Brunson's need to get back to his 2023-24 self for the Knicks to ascend.

“Brunson played well enough in the first game of this season, but he didn't get as many looks as he usually does (nine-for-14). He played well in the second game, scoring 26 points on 10-for-19 shooting. But the third game against Cleveland was a great example of how the Knicks can only go as far as Brunson leads them,” Maresca wrote.

Surely, New York will iron out its early-season kinks and get back to the top of the East. The Knicks can continue their build with a win over the Pistons on Friday.