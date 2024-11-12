ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Knicks are on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers for game one of the NBA Cup. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Knicks-76ers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Knicks-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-76ers Odds

New York Knicks: +1 (-112)

Moneyline: -104

Philadelphia 76ers: -1 (-108)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 216.5 (-108)

Under: 216.5 (-112)

How To Watch Knicks vs. 76ers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Karl-Anthony Towns has been great for the Knicks this season. He is averaging 24.9 points and 12.3 rebounds per game while shooting over 50 percent from the field. He has been especially good the last three games. Towns has averaged 32.0 points, and 12.0 rebounds per game. With the way he is playing, the Knicks are going to be in every game they play.

As a team, the Knicks are shooting 49 percent from the field, which is fourth-best in the NBA. Along with that, the Knicks are third in the NBA in three-point percentage. The Knicks also do a great job making their free throws. New York shoots the ball extremely well, and that has to continue Tuesday night if they want to come out on top.

The good news is the 76ers have not played great defense. Philadelphia allows teams to score 114.6 points per game. Teams also have the second-highest field goal percentage, and third-highest three-point percentage in the NBA. New York can hit their shots at a high rate, and Jalen Brunson was not even mentioned. If New York continues to hit their shots, they are going to put up some points against the 76ers and win this game.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

There is one massive piece of good news for the 76ers heading to this game. That is the return of Joel Embiid after his three-game suspension. Embiid has not played this season, so it is going to be good for the Sixers to get their MVP candidate back. He is an elite scorer, and that is exactly what Philadelphia needs. With him back, you can expect the Sixers to win many more games this season.

Last season with Embiid, the 76ers were 31-8. They were 16-27 without Embiid. In those games with Embiid, Philadelphia scored over 120.0 points per game. Without him, the 76ers scored less than 110 points per game. The 76ers are a much better team when Embiid is on the court, so you can expect this game to be much different than the beginning of their season.

Philadelphia did get Paul George four games ago, which is good for them. He has not been the scorer he was in the past, but he can still make a difference. George is dishing it out at a career-high rate. His 5.8 assists per game would be the most in his career, but it has only been four games. Still, George is finding more ways to contribute than just scoring. If he can continue passing the ball well, and maybe score a few more points, the 76ers will be in good shape.

Final Knicks-76ers Prediction & Pick

It is hard to bet against the 76ers when Embiid is on the court. For that reason, I am going to take the 76ers to win this game straight.

Final Knicks-76ers Prediction & Pick: 76ers ML (-112)