We're set to bring you our betting predictions and picks as we take a look at Sunday's slate of late-season NBA action. This next game features two Eastern Contenders as the New York Knicks (45-32) will take on the Milwaukee Bucks (47-30) as both teams try to get back in the win column. Check out our NBA odds series for our Knicks-Bucks prediction and pick.
The New York Knicks are currently tied for fourth-place in the East with the Orlando Magic and these last five remaining games on their schedule will determine their seeding. After a three-game winning streak, they've fallen in four of their last five games and come into this one looking to bounce back from a 100-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls.
The Milwaukee Bucks are the second-place team overall in the East, but they hold just a one-game lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers right behind them. After a strong month of March, the Bucks have uncharacteristically lost their last three games to the Wizards, Grizzlies, and Raptors. They'll need to turn things around and find some momentum before the playoffs.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Knicks-Bucks Odds
New York Knicks: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +110
Milwaukee Bucks: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -130
Over: 219.5 (-110)
Under: 219.5 (-110)
How to Watch Knicks vs. Bucks
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT
TV: NBA TV, MSG Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The New York Knicks recently learned that Julius Randle will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery and their plans for the playoffs will need some serious adjustments once they found out who they're facing in the first round. Center Isaiah Hartenstein has been doing a great job of filling the gap left by Randle and his defense has seriously improved since being forced into the starting lineup. His offense is still coming along, but expect Hartenstein to be one of their key players throughout the playoffs.
The Bucks have owned this series against the Knicks all year with a 3-1 record, but the Knicks managed to get the 129-122 win during their last meeting. They were able to handle to Knicks easily all season, but Jalen Brunson scored 38 points and lifted them to a determined win their last time out against Milwaukee. Expect more of the same during this matchup as Brunson will have to effectively carry his team for the rest of the Regular Season and Playoffs.
Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Milwaukee Bucks have surprised some people over the last few games as they lost to the 15-win Washington Wizards and broke Toronto's 15-game winless streak. It marks five losses over the last six games and they've quickly diminished their lead over the Cavaliers for the two-seed in the East. Following Doc Rivers' hiring, the Milwaukee Bucks have had trouble finding their consistency and there's still questions surrounding their defensive efforts heading into the playoffs. While they might not like it, these last few Regular Season games will really set the tone for their playoff run moving forward.
To win this game against the Knicks, the Milwaukee Bucks will have to play more like a team and find consistent scoring outputs from all their starters. Over the last three games, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Brook Lopez have all taken turns leading the scoring efforts while the rest of the offense stays quiet. Antetokounmpo will be ‘questionable' heading into this one and they'll definitely need his presence inside against the Knicks.
Final Knicks-Bucks Prediction & Pick
This is a very interesting game between two teams who have already secured their trip to the Playoffs, but would love a few wins to improve their seeding in the tight Eastern race. The Milwaukee Bucks are 3-1 against the Knicks this season and have a +41-point differential against them through the meetings.
Both teams are struggling at the moment with the Knicks going 1-5 over their last six and the Bucks losing three consecutive games to sub-.500 teams. Neither team is at their best right now, but this could be the worst stretch the Bucks have seen all season. We're still waiting for them to get back on track with a dominant win ahead of the Playoffs, but we may be steering clear of their betting lines until then.
For our final prediction, I'll take the New York Knicks to cover the spread and make this a close game on Milwaukee's home floor. The Bucks have been much better at home than on the road this season so they should be able to fend-off the Knicks through the first half. However, the Knicks have been scrappy in the latter half of games and I like them to make a comeback effort late in this one as well.
Final Knicks-Bucks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks +1.5 (-110)