The NBA continues with the NBA Cup tournament on Friday and we take a look at a matchup between the New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Hornets prediction and pick.

The upcoming NBA Cup matchup between the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets promises to be a compelling clash. The Knicks boast a potent offense led by Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson, both averaging over 24 points per game. However, their defense has struggled, ranking 15th in the league. Conversely, the Hornets rely heavily on LaMelo Ball, who is having an exceptional season with 31 points per game. With key injuries affecting Charlotte's depth, including the absence of Miles Bridges and Mark Williams, the Knicks are favored to secure a crucial victory in this group-stage encounter.

Here are the Knicks-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Hornets NBA Odds

New York Knicks: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -375

Charlotte Hornets: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +275

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs Hornets

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: MSG, NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New York Knicks are poised to secure a victory against the Charlotte Hornets in Friday's NBA Cup matchup, solidifying their position atop East Group A. With a 2-0 record in the tournament and a good start to the season, the Knicks have momentum on their side. Their offensive firepower, led by the dynamic duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson, both averaging over 24 points per game, presents a formidable challenge for the struggling Hornets defense. The Knicks' depth and improved team chemistry, evident in their preseason performances, will likely overwhelm Charlotte's depleted roster.

While the Hornets boast the electrifying talent of LaMelo Ball, who's having a career year with 31 points per game, they lack the supporting cast to match New York's balanced attack. Charlotte's absence of key players like Miles Bridges and Mark Williams due to injuries further weakens their chances. The Knicks' superior rebounding and defensive capabilities, coupled with their home-court advantage, should prove too much for the Hornets to overcome. Expect New York to capitalize on Charlotte's vulnerabilities and take a commanding 3-0 lead in their group, inching closer to securing a spot in the knockout rounds of the NBA Cup.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Charlotte Hornets are primed to upset the New York Knicks in Friday's NBA Cup matchup, despite their underdog status. LaMelo Ball's explosive return to form has been the catalyst for Charlotte's resurgence, with the young star showcasing his improved offensive repertoire and newfound defensive commitment. Ball's ability to control the game's tempo and create opportunities for his teammates will be crucial against the Knicks' defense. Moreover, the emergence of rookie Tidjane Salaun as a potential “game-changer” for the organization adds an unexpected dimension to the Hornets' attack.

While the Knicks boast a solid record, the Hornets' recent performances suggest they're hitting their stride at the perfect moment. Charlotte's offense, currently scoring 109.1 points per game, has been punching above its weight despite key injuries. The return of Brandon Miller to the lineup alongside Ball forms a potent scoring duo that will challenge New York's defensive schemes. With Ball's impressive usage rate and efficiency, coupled with the team's improved spacing and ball movement, the Hornets are poised to exploit any weaknesses in the Knicks' defense. If Charlotte can maintain their offensive rhythm and capitalize on their home-court advantage, they stand a strong chance of securing a crucial victory in this NBA Cup clash.

Final Knicks-Hornets Prediction & Pick

In Friday's NBA Cup matchup, the Charlotte Hornets are set to challenge the New York Knicks, and a victory is within reach for the home team. LaMelo Ball has emerged as a dominant force, averaging over 30 points per game, and his ability to create plays will be crucial against a Knicks defense that has shown vulnerabilities. Additionally, the Hornets have been competitive despite their record, showcasing resilience in close games. With key players like Brandon Miller stepping up, Charlotte's offensive depth could exploit the Knicks' defensive lapses. The Knicks may enter as favorites, but they face challenges, particularly with their rebounding and interior defense. If the Hornets can capitalize on these weaknesses and maintain their offensive rhythm, they can secure a much-needed win. However, the New York Knicks have been playing sound basketball as of late and are the healthier squad coming into this NBA Cup tournament matchup giving them a leg up in this matchup. This should give the Knicks the edge in coming away with a hard-fought victory covering the spread on the road to remain unbeaten in the group stages of the NBA Cup tournament.

Final Knicks-Hornets Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -8.5 (-110), Over 227.5 (-110)