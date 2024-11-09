ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Knicks will head to Indianapolis on Sunday to face the Indiana Pacers. The Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be loud as we share our NBA odds series and make a Knicks-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Knicks destroyed the Milwaukee Bucks 116-94 on Friday night. This win put them in second place in the Atlantic Division as they prepared for this battle with Indiana. The Pacers lost 103-83 to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. Unfortunately, the loss put them in a deeper hole as they continue to chase the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Central Division.

The Knicks lead the head-to-head series 101-95. Recently, the Knicks beat the Pacers 123-98 on October 25, 2024. The Pacers won two of three last season in the regular season. Furthermore, they defeated the Knicks 4-3 in the Second Round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Here are the Knicks-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Pacers NBA Odds

New York Knicks: -3 (-112)

Moneyline: -162

Indiana Pacers: +3 (-108)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs Pacers

Time: 5 PM ET/2 PM PT

TV: MSG and FDSI

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks must fix some issues if they hope to make a run this season. Still, they possess a great team that can do much damage. The Knicks are 12th in points and fifth in field-goal shooting percentage. Moreover, they are third in three-point shooting percentage. New York also ranks fifth in free-throw shooting percentage. Likewise, the Knicks also handle the rock well, as they are second in turnovers.

Rebounding has been an issue in the Garden this season. Unfortunately, the Knicks are only 24th on the boards. The Knicks are not boxing out efficiently enough. Also, they are just 29th in blocked shots, showcasing an issue in the paint.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been an excellent addition to the Knicks. So far, he is averaging 24.3 points and 12.8 rebounds per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor, including 55.6 percent from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson is averaging 24 points and 6.1 assists per game. However, his shooting numbers are slightly down, as he is shooting 45.8 percent from the hardwood. Mikal Bridges has been a good third option for the Knicks. Ultimately, he is averaging 16.3 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the floor. OG Anunoby is solid. Significantly, he is averaging 14.4 points per game.

The Knicks will cover the spread if they can generate good shooting throughout the game. Then, they must clamp down on defense while also winning the battle on the boards.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers are second in field-goal shooting percentage, including 12th in shooting percentage from the triples. Shooting the rock has been their stronghold.

However, the Pacers have struggled at the charity stripe, ranking 26th in free-throw shooting percentage. They are also struggling on the boards, ranking 27th in rebounds. The Pacers have been inconsistent with the rock, ranking 16th in turnovers. They are also struggling to defend, ranking 23rd in blocked shots.

Pascal Siakam is consistent. So far, he is averaging 20.7 points per game while shooting 56 percent from the field, including 46.3 percent from the three-point line. Siakam is the most important player on this roster and will look to stay strong. Meanwhile, Bennedict Mathurin his excellent and had another good game recently, getting a double-double against the Orlando Magic. Mathurin averages 17.3 points per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the hardwood. Then, there is Myles Turner, who is a menace in the middle. Turner averages 16.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Likewise, he is shooting 45.6 percent from the hardwood.

The Pacers need more than these four to have a good chance to win. Overall, the starters have been fine but the bench has struggled to keep the pace.

The Pacers will cover the spread if they can continue shooting the basketball well and prevent Towns and Brunson from taking this game over. Then, they must hit their free throws.

Final Knicks-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Knicks are 4-4 against the spread, while the Pacers are 5-4. Also, the Knicks are 2-3 against the spread on the road, and the Pacers are 2-1 against the line. The Knicks are 2-2 against the spread on equal rest, while the Pacers are 3-3 in that same scenario. The Knicks are a slight favorite in this one. Yet, the Pacers are 1-0 against the spread when they have been the underdog. This was one of the best series in the playoffs last season.

Moreover, there is more fuel after Haliburton faced Brunson in a WWE ring. I expect this to go down to the wire, with the Pacers outlasting the Knicks. Take Indiana to cover the spread.

Final Knicks-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers +3 (-108)