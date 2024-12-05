The New York Knicks are an interesting case as far as age is concerned. They are fairly young, with an average age of 26.3 years old, which is essentially right in the middle of the NBA (18th). There are no important players who are older than 30, meaning everyone is essentially in their respective prime—which is exactly how coach Tom Thibodeau likes his teams. Further, the Knicks traded away most of their future first-round picks for an upgraded shooting guard. So it’s unlikely that a youngster cracks their rotation anytime soon.

Further complicating matters for the younger Knicks is the fact that only eight players average more than 10 minutes per game. That’s fewer players than any of their division rival, i.e., the Boston Celtics play 10 players 10 or more minutes, the Brooklyn Nets play 14, the Philadelphia 76ers play 14, and the Toronto Raptors play 12.

So, considering how the roster is constructed, there really isn’t an opportunity or the potential for a young player to earn additional minutes—unless it’s Tyler Kolek.

Tyler Kolek’s Summer League impact created a following

Kolek, the 34th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, is technically a rookie. But Kolek showed serious flashes in Summer League. Kolek averaged 9.6 points, 7.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and just 1.4 turnovers in 27.2 minutes per game across five games in Las Vegas.

But he did more than just put up an efficient stat line. He was fearless. He showed great vision, patience, and execution. Oh, and he hit a big-time game winner.

For all of Kolek’s Summer League heroics, he hasn’t received much burn thus far in the regular season. The Marquette alum is averaging 3.1 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in only 7.4 minutes per game. His career high is 17 minutes, which translated to only five points and three assists.

But Kolek has developed something of a cult following. His smooth play instills confidence. He always looks calm and collected. And he rarely gives up his dribble. He’s also a willing passer, and he can known down shots.

What’s more, he says the right thing time and again. But he says it with wisdom that’s not common for a rookie. Kolek endeared himself to Knicks’ fans when he said the comparison between himself and TJ McConnell was “lazy”, and that his game is more like that of Jalen Brunson.

Kolek can step into an important role as soon as next season

As Knicks’ fans are well aware, roster decisions are about more than on-the-floor impact (cough, Isaiah Hartenstein, cough). So, while everything looks great right now for the team’s point guard rotation, that is subject to change.

Brunson’s primary backup, Cam Payne, has played stellar basketball, especially since returning from a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, Payne might be playing himself out of New York. Why? Because Payne is only signed for this season. He'll become an unrestricted free agent in July 2025, and New York will have limited wiggle room to give him a raise. And can you blame him for signing elsewhere for something like double the money?

Having said that, Kolek has looked ready to step into a backup role as soon as next season (and possibly earlier, if needed) in his limited opportunities. But he absolutely needs more time to get acclimated.

The NBA is a faster and more physical brand of basketball than what’s played in college. Kolek’s skill set seems transferable, but he still needs time to acclimate. And no one wants him in a situation where he has to learn on the fly. Sure, it can work. But point guard is a tough position to learn on the job. So, it is in coach Thibodeau’s best interest to get Kolek more minutes, if only to learn more about where he needs work.

Unfortunately, Thibodeau isn’t looking past 2024-25, which is understandable given that New York could compete for a championship this season. But it’s a shame that Kolek played only a combined nine minutes in the past two games when the Knicks held huge leads for much of both games.

Still, Kolek has earner a closer look, and he’ll likely be in a bigger role as soon as next season. So, it’s fair to expect him to receive more minutes as the season goes on. And his cult following will certainly be there to cheer him on.