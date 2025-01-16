Kobe Bryant is regarded as one of the best players in NBA history. With five NBA championships and Finals MVPs under his belt to go along with an NBA MVP award, the Black Mamba won the hearts of basketball fans thanks to his crazy worth ethic that led to a legendary NBA career.

While Bryant had a legendary career, he also had a popular sneaker line. Here are Kobe Bryant's 10 best sneakers, ranked.

Check out the gallery below.

1. Nike Kobe 4

Any basketball player who loved Kobe Bryant probably enjoyed playing in the Nike Kobe 4s the most. The sleek and sharp exterior combined with Nike Flywire technology made it a light basketball sneaker that helped any baller's agility. It was arguably the perfect sneaker for Kobe's elite footwork, leading to his first NBA Finals MVP and fourth NBA title in 2009.

2. Nike Kobe 5

After the Nike Kobe 4, Nike followed up with the release of Nike Kobe 5, which turned out to be a huge hit as well. While also integrating the patented Nike Flywire technology, the Nike Kobe 5 was also a must-have shoe for ballers back in the day. Like its predecessor, the Nike Kobe 5s were light in weight while also aiding in agility and quick, precise movements on the court.

3. Nike Kobe 6

Nike was on a hot streak with Kobe's sneaker line since the 4s. In fact, the well-designed sneakers continued on with the Nike Kobe 6s.

It even released some of the most iconic sneaker colors, including the Protro Grinch, which continues to be worn by some NBA players today. In terms of fit and weight, the Nike Kobe 6 was also light as a feather, helping players move better on the hardwood.

4. Nike Kobe 8

Designed with an engineered mesh, the Nike Kobe 8s were also another lightweight sneaker, which made it a favorite as well for players who want to move fast.

Furthermore, like a true Kobe sneaker, responsiveness was on another level. In fact, traction was also one of its main highlights. However, the sneaker did get a bad rap after the Black Mamba tore his Achilles in these sneakers.

5. Nike Hyperdunk

While it wasn't originally in Bryant's sneaker line, he did wear the Nike Hyperdunks at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he led Team USA to the gold medal. The Olympic gold medal conquest ultimately made the shoe more iconic. Furthermore, let's not forget that it was also the first sneaker by Nike that flaunted the Flywire technology.

6. Nike Kobe 10

Featuring Nike's FlyKnit Technology, the Nike Kobe 10s were also a favorite among basketball fans. It was the second to the last sneaker that Bryant wore just a year before retiring from basketball.

With the FlyKnit materials, the colors of the sneaker became more vibrant. But more importantly, it was also designed with comfort, fit, and weight in mind, particularly for elite scorers like Bryant.

7. Nike Kobe 11

Speaking of his retirement, Bryant last wore the Nike Kobe 11 during his legendary farewell game that saw him explode for 60 points. Sporting the FlyKnit technology, these sneakers ultimately garnered some attention for its style and performance.

Aside from the colors that were emphasized thanks to TPU threads, its aerodynamic shape made it have a sleek exterior design that helped as well in performance, allowing the Black Mamba to go out with a bang.

8. Nike Air Zoom Hurache 2K4

With a young Kobe Bryant out with everything to prove, despite experiencing distractions on the court, the Black Mamba chose to wear the Nike Zoom Hurache 2K4. It's worth noting that around this time, the young Mamba had just joined Nike after his disappointing sneaker release with adidas.

While it's one of the first few sneakers that Kobe wore when he joined Nike, it was still memorable given how Bryant laced them up for more than a season, including a run at the 2004 NBA Finals.

9. Nike Kobe 9

Reeling from a disastrous torn Achilles injury, Nike prepared for Kobe Bryant's return with the Nike Kobe 9. Unlike Bryant's usual sneakers, the Nike Kobe 9s sported a high cut. The design was obviously made to aid in Bryant's torn Achilles, which has been known to be a career-threatening injury.

Despite being unusually high, the Nike Kobe 9s still won the hearts of basketball players. Unlike traditional high-cut basketball sneakers, the medial support system was removable, making it an innovative masterpiece by Nike.

10. Nike Kobe A.D. (low)

It was a sneaker that the Black Mamba never himself worn. However, the Nike Kobe A.D.s were released in honor of Bryant's decorated legacy. Nonetheless, the Nike Kobe A.D.s did put together a sneaker that gives a nod to some of its predecessors that Bryant himself has worn.

It's not exactly the best sneakers in his line with Nike. However, its release spoke volumes about Bryant's influence in basketball.