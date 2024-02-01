Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen in November. They reportedly want another child.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker might be thinking of adding to their family. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the couple is looking into getting a surrogate so that they can have another child. The reasoning behind the couple who tied the knot in 2022 is looking into surrogacy is due to Kardashian's “difficult” pregnancy.

Back in September, Kardashian had to undergo emergency fetal surgery. She and the baby ended up being okay, and the Poosh founder later thanked the doctors and medical staff on social media.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney began her caption on the photo.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she continued.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she added. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She concluded, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome Rocky Thirteen

Prior to getting pregnant with Rocky Thirteen naturally, the couple documented their pregnancy journey on The Kardashians. They were previously trying IVF and later announced that they were going to stop with the treatments.

“We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization],” Kourtney said in a confessional on ‘The Kardashians' in May. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen.”

Kardashian and Barker welcomed their son in November. The couple is also parents to Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, who Kardashian shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis is the father to his son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer also is the step father to Atiana De La Hoya who Moakler shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

The couple has not confirmed that they are trying to have another child.