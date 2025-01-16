ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets couldn't be moving on two more opposite spectrums at this point in the season. The Jets have one of the best records in the league and are alone at the top of the Western Conference. Their goalie has visions of awards this season, namely the Hart Memorial Trophy, not just the Vezina Trophy, of which he is the reigning champ. On the other hand, the Kraken are searching for answers, as they've fallen into seventh in the Pacific Division. Winnipeg has been a difficult matchup for Seattle since they joined the league, and have won eight of their past ten meetings. The Jets are also on a three-game winning streak against the Kraken. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Jets prediction and pick.

Here are the Kraken-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Jets Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +180

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Kraken vs. Jets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: KONG, Prime Video

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken are at a crossroads in their season. Under Dan Bylsman, they hoped to be more competitive this year but have failed to live up to those expectations thus far. They snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday when they defeated the equally disappointing Buffalo Sabres, but they gave a game right back the following day against the Detroit Red Wings with a 6-2 score. The Kraken did win their second game out of three when they defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, but they'll need much more than that to get back into the Western Conference playoff picture.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets were the league's first team to reach 30 wins this season, which puts them first in the Western Conference and second overall to the Washington Capitals. However, Winnipeg could be the team to beat as we approach the postseason. The Jets also have the league's best goal differential, at an impressive plus-53. It isn't surprising to see how the Jets can be one of the best teams, as they own a .700 winning percentage, which means they've been earning seven out of a possible ten points all season. Connor Hellebuyck has been the catalyst, owning a .929 save percentage and a 27-6-2 record. He has just as many shutouts as regulation losses.

The Jets' resume over their last ten games isn't impressive, but the good news is they've been able to beat the league's struggling teams. Winnipeg has won just six of its last ten games, including two victories over the Nashville Predators and a win over the Ottawa Senators. It hasn't been as hot as fans or bettors would like, but that might not mean much against Seattle.

Final Kraken-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Kraken's goaltenders have been abysmal over the past five games, including a Phillip Grubauer performance, allowing three goals on four shots. Joey Daccord has been slightly better, which means this could be an intriguing matchup between him and Hellebuyck. The odds for a Jets win don't have the most outstanding value, but the under is something we can target for two good goaltenders and an offense in Seattle that is struggling to score.

Final Kraken-Jets Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (-105)