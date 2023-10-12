It was a disappointing start for both the Seattle Kraken and Nashville Predators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Predators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Kraken opened the season against the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas got up early in the game with a goal at the 7:16 mark by Chandler Stephenson. They would add another with a Jonathan Marchessault unassisted goal to give the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead in the first. They would expand the lead to three with another goal in the second, but Jared McCann got one back for the Kraken. Still, the Kraken could not compete with Adin Hill. Hill saved 32 of 33 shots in the game and the Golden Knights would add an empty net goal to make it a 4-1 win.

Meanwhile, the Predators struggled with penalties. They were down 1-0 after the first with a Nikita Kucherov goal for the Lightning. The Predators would tie it up with a Ryan O'Reilly goal in the second period, and the game would be 1-1 going into the third. O'Reilly would assist on a goal just 11 seconds into the third period on the Juuso Parssienen goal. Still, the penalties took their toll. Nicholas Paul would score his first power-play goal to tie it. After Brandon Hagel scored on a penalty shot, Tommy Novak would score to tie it up with their own power-play goal. Still, Paul would score a second power-play goal, and this assist on a Kucherov empty netter sent Tampa Bay to a 5-3 win.

NHL Odds: Kraken vs. Predators Odds

Seattle Kraken: -105

Nashville Predators: -114

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

Why The Kraken Will Win

Jared McCann got his season off to a good start in his first game. Last year he put in 40 goals and 30 assists with a +18 rating. In his first game of the year, he got five shots off and scored a goal. Still, he had two penalty minutes in the game and a -2 rating in the game. Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers joining him on the top line in this game. Eberle scored 20 goals last year with 43 assists. Meanwhile, Beniers scored 24 goals and 33 assists last year. Neither of them was great in the first game of the year but should be able to improve in this second game of the season.

Further, the Kraken needs some production from Andre Burkovsky. He played in just 49 games last year but scored 13 goals with 26 assists last year. He had two shots last game, and a -2 rating even. Olive Bjorkstrand will also be looking to put one in during this game. He shot four times in the last game but did not find the net. He has shot at a rate over 11 percent in his career, so he should score at some point in the next two games with his shot volume.

The Kraken sent Phillip Grubauer to play in between the pipes in this game. He was not great last game, as he allowed three goals on 27 shots. That gave him a .889 save percentage, and a 3.02 goals-against average as he was pulled at the end of the last game for the empty net. Last year he had a 2.85 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. Grubauer has not been great in terms of save percentage, so the key for him will be having Seattle limit shots against him in this one.

Why The Predators Will Win

It is expected to be Juuse Saros back in goal for this game. Last season he was 33-23-7 with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. Saros played in three games in the preseason, having a 2.73 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in that time. Like last year, Sarod struggled in early play. He was 2-4-1 last season in October, with a 2.75 goals against average and a .910 save percentage. Saros struggled last game, with a 4.19 goals against average, and a .879 save percentage in the game. A huge part of it was the penalty kill, so the Predators will need to fix that.

Ryan O'Reilly joined the team from Toronto and immediately made an impact. He had a goal and an assist in the first game of the season. Last year, playing in 53 games between St. Louis and Toronto he scored 30 points, with 16 goals. Still, O'Reilly can be productive. Before last year, he had scored 50 or more points in every season since 2012-2013. In that year, he played just 29 games but scored 20 points. Still, Roman Josi is coming in off a rough game. He was -2 in the game and four minutes in the penalty box. He did have two shots as well. Last year, Josi was +13 with 96 total points. He has 73 assists and 23 goals and will need to step up in this game.

Filip Forsberg also had a solid game. He had two assists in the first game of the season. He was second on the team last year, scoring 19 goals in 50 games last season. With him healthy and ready to go, he should be the top goal producer on the team. Still, there should be excitement for the Predators. A team that got off under 29 shots per game last year put up 31. They had a chance to win their game too, but were killed by penalties. If they can control their time in the box, and kill off a few more penalties, the team will be much better this season.

Final Kraken-Predators Prediction & Pick

The new faces for the Predators made an immediate impact, with O'Reilly leading the way. They are getting more shots on target, and even more, they are already getting them from higher leverage positions. The Kraken do not have the goaltending or defense to keep up with a high-paced offense. They will score their own goals, but will also leave themselves vulnerable on the other end. As long as Nashville does not put itself in a hole with penalties again, they will win this game.

Final Kraken-Predators Prediction & Pick: Predators ML (-114)