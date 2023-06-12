A third Venom movie in Sony's Spider-Man-Marvel Universe will swing into theaters eventually, and thanks to a new report, we have a major update on the forthcoming Tom Hardy-led film's release date.

Variety covered a recent FYC event for Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso and revealed that Venom 3 is scheduled for an October 2024 release. A specific date has not been identified, but at least we know that the film is coming relatively soon.

Speaking at the Ted Lasso FYC event, Juno Temple, who played Keeley Jones in the Apple TV+ series, revealed that she hasn't started shooting Venom 3 yet, but that it's likely to start “very, very soon.” She added that she's “thrilled about” that.

An October release date falls in line with the past two Venom films. The first Marvel spinoff film was released on October 5, 2018, while the second film, Let There Be Carnage, was released on October 1, 2021.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Venom films serve as an alternative to Tom Holland's Spider-Man's MCU adventures. They take place in a separate universe and follow journalist Eddie Brock (Hardy) as he takes on the likes of Riot (Riz Ahmed) and Carnage (Woody Harrelson). Michelle Williams also stars as Anne Weying, Brock's ex.

While not overwhelming critical successes — the first film holds a 30% score and the second a 57% score from Rotten Tomatoes critics — the Venom films have grossed over $1 billion worldwide (the first film grossed $856 million and the second $506.8 million). With numbers like that — especially when the second film had to deal with the pandemic affecting its release — it's no surprise that Sony wants to continue churning these Venom films out.

Venom 3 is scheduled to be released in October 2024.