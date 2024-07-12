Kris Jenner has an update on her health. On the latest episode of The Kardashians which aired on Thursday (July 11), the momager goes in for a routine exam with Dr. Boris Vaisman before her surgery. On the last episode of The Kardashians that aired on Hulu last week, she told daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner — and Kourtney Kardashian via FaceTime — that she was undergoing surgery for a tumor that was found on her ovaries.

“I went to the doctor and I had my scan. They found — and this just makes me really emotional — a cyst and a little tumor on my ovary,” Kris told her daughters. “I went to the doctor and I have to have my ovaries taken out.”

“The emotional part for me is just having that gone,” she noted. “If I can get through a hip replacement then I can get through this. I am not nervous to be put to sleep but then you go to do it and it is so real. It is also a thing about getting older and it is a sign that we are done with this part of your life. It is a whole chapter that is closed.”

Besides a chapter essentially closing for Kris, she says there's a sentimental part of her about the procedure that brought her to tears.

“I’m emotional about it because that’s where all my kids were conceived. That’s where they were grown. This is a very sacred place to me,” she explained.

Kris Jenner Updates Daughters On Her Health After Tumor Removal

On the July 11 episode, while speaking about the procedure she still felt emotional, but is more so anxious about the actual surgery.

“I’ve made peace with the fact that this is happening,” Kris says in her confessional. “But I’m still a little nervous.”

Later in her confessional, the momager got emotional and recalled how she felt when she was pregnant with her six children, “I loved being pregnant. Love love loved being pregnant. And I do mourn not ever being able to be pregnant again. It was just this delicious time in my life where I felt like everything came to a halt. Life was beautiful. It was the best time of my life. The best years.”

In the episode, Kim and Khloe decided to throw their mom a party to put her in better spirits about her surgery.

“I think we need to just make it into a positive moment and bring her something to cheer her up,” Kim says, adding that they need to“celebrate the amazing work those ovaries have done,” referring to Kris' children including herself.

While the girls tried to cheer their mom up it wasn't long after receiving her cake and balloons that read “it’s not ovary yet,” she spoke to her physician Dr. A about doing a hysterectomy.

“Listen, I really think the best thing for you is to remove the whole thing. Do the complete hysterectomy. And not give anything a chance to grow,” Dr. A told Kris.

“Here’s the thing. I did it, they found something, we’re here to fix it, and I’m going to do something and remove something that gave me six of the best parts of my whole life,” Kris says as she gets emotional in her confessional.

“I think I’m very emotional about it because when you're young you start talking about wanting a family,” Kris adds. “So here we are now talking about it again, and it’s the other side of the process. And it makes me very sad.”

New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.