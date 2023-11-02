Robert Pattinson and his partner of five years Suki Waterhouse went for a hike in LA and she appeared to be sporting a baby bump.

British actress, singer-songwriter and model Suki Waterhouse spurred pregnancy rumors when she and her romantic partner of five years, the actor Robert Pattinson, went for a hike in Los Angeles and she appeared to be sporting a baby bump.

The DailyMail.com website is reporting exclusively that Waterhouse, 31, looked like she was showcasing a growing belly while hiking with Pattinson, 37, nearly a week after they looked smitten together at a gala in the city.

The couple kept a low profile on an unusually cold LA day, with Waterhouse wearing a beige baseball hat, black Burberry zip-up sweater and gray sweat shorts, and Pattinson clad in a gray hoodie, sunglasses, hat and adidas shorts. Neither of them has made anything in the way of a pregnancy announcement yet (at least publicly).

The DailyMail.com further details that Waterhouse was seen performing in Austin, Texas just a few weeks ago at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. She had a bare midriff on stage, but no sign of a baby bump then — adding to the speculation that she's pregnant and is just starting to show.

The couple was also seen after the hike at the magazine rack of a popular LA bookstore Daily Planet.

Though they are notoriously private about their relationship, Waterhouse and Pattinson have been romantically linked since 2018, when they were spotted holding hands during a London walk.

They both have previously been in high-profile relationships with other celebrities. Pattinson was famously in a long-term relationship with his Twilight saga co-star Kristen Stewart, and Waterhouse was in a two-year relationship with the actor Bradley Cooper.

The DailyMail.com has reached out to the reps for Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson to confirm the pregnancy speculation but has yet to hear back.