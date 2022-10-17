League of Legends: K’Sante Abilities, Skins, Release Date

K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, is League of Legends’ 162nd champion. Read on for K’Sante’s abilities, skins, and release date.

Release Date

The Pride of Nazumah will hit the Rift in League of Legends Patch 12.21, which is scheduled on November 2, 2022 according to this year’s patch schedule.

K’Sante Abilities

“K’Sante. Hear my name and know my strength.”

Passive – Dauntless Instinct

K’Sante’s damaging abilities mark enemies hit for a short duration. Attacking a marked enemy consumes the mark to deal damage plus max health physical damage.

All Out: Attacking a marked enemy instead deals physical damage and additional max health true damage.

Q – Ntofo Strikes

K’Sante slams his weapon, dealing physical damage in a small area around him and briefly Slowing targets hit.

If an enemy is hit, K’Sante gains a stack for a short duration. At 2 stacks, K’Sante instead fires a shockwave that Pulls enemies

All Out: This ability’s cooldown is reduced and no longer slows targets hit.

W – Path Maker

Begin Charging: K’Sante raises his weapons defensively for a short duration, becoming Unstoppable, and reducing incoming damage.

Release: K’Sante rams forward, dealing a percentage of max health physical damage, Knocking Back, and Stunning enemies he passes through for a short duration based on charge time.

All Out: This ability’s cooldown is refreshed, the damage reduction is increased, it deals an additional amount of physical damage based on charge time, and the charge and dash speed are doubled.

E – Footwork

K’Sante dashes, gaining a shield for a short duration. If dashing to an ally, the distance is significantly increased and they are also Shielded. Other spells can be cast during this ability.

All Out: This ability’s dash speed is increased. Dashing to a targeted location has increased range and can go over walls.

R – All Out

K’Sante shatters his ntofos, dealing physical damage and Knocking Back an enemy champion. Enemies that hit a wall will take a greater amount of physical damage, are Knocked Back over the wall, and are briefly Stunned. K’Sante then dashes after the enemy and goes All Out for an extended duration.

All Out K’sante loses a percentage of max health, bonus armor, and bonus magic resistance. K’Sante gains attack damage, omnivamp, and transforms his abilities.

Skins

As of now, only his classic splash art has been revealed.

“My ancestors built Nazumah. No god, king, or beast could conquer them, and none will conquer me.”

Like all newly released champions, he will have a skin upon release. He will be in the PBE on the Patch 12.21m cycle, which is meant to release this week, so expect content creators and streamers to do some mythbusting with this champion really soon. More League of Legends news can be found here.