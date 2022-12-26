By Zen Angeles · 2 min read

The newest addition to League of Legends, K’Sante, The Pride of Nazumah, is already available for League of Legends Pro Play and did not disappoint fans from his debut in the big leagues. With the next year of League of Legends Pro Tournaments, we have a handful of off-season tournaments that players can test out some of their strategies, going towards the actual competition, such as the likes of China’s Demacia Cup. The Demacia Cup is a gathering of most LPL teams as well as amateur teams combined to showcase Chinese teams’ capabilities outside official tournaments. This is also a chance for Rookies and upcoming professional players to show off themselves for LPL teams to scout for a potential on their LDL roster. Within the tournament of the Demacia Cup, there had been a lot of surprises and banning or picking KSante during the first phase was one of them.

As it stands, KSante is one of the highest pick or ban rate at the tournament, having a lot of highlights generated when he is played on an official game. The champion has already shown his capabilities matching up most of Top Lane champion staples and even winning against the match up heavily. When played by pro players, all we can say is that we will see how dangerous this champion can be inside Summoner’s Rift. Pro players have immediately grasped how to mechanically play the champion, generating devastating combos that would render their opponent unable to react or adjust to the champion’s kit.

During the Demacia Cup, Top Laner Yoon “HOYA” Yong-ho showed what the champion can do with an amazing solo kill against Chen “Bin” Ze-Bin’s Aatrox. Aatrox is considered one of the strongest champions in the meta however when faced against the new champion KSante, Aatrox would be defeated in an instant. HOYA delivered a stellar performance within the same game ending his stats with an 11/1/5 score line, making KSante one of the most broken champions on the tournament.

This is just a sneak peek of what the champion can do and we have yet to see him in an official tournament by League. The newest champion K’Sante will be available for pro play next year, ready to take on meta heroes on the Top Lane.

