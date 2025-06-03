Puka Nacua and Davante Adams stand out as the star duo in the Los Angeles Rams' receiving corps.

Adams joined the Rams earlier this offseason after a unique campaign in 2024. He was first with the Las Vegas Raiders before the team traded him to the New York Jets midway through the season. He paired with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but it wasn't enough for New York to make a push for a playoff berth.

With Adams going his own way, joining Los Angeles was the most reasonable course of action. Adding to the fact he'll have a star teammate next to him, he will look forward to teaching Nacua throughout the summer.

Davante Adams coaching up Puka Nacua on his release game is one of the best things you’ll see all week! 🔥🔥 (via @RamsNFL) pic.twitter.com/yNXuPT7w8c — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

It didn't take long for fans to react to the video of the duo, having excitement towards how they will look when the season in underway. Here are some of their reactions.

“That's some great mentorship right there,” one fan said.

“Man this is gonna be a tough cover for teams,” another remarked.

“Barring injury puka will be WR1,” one commented.

“The most dangerous WR duo in the NFL right now,” one claimed.

“Always improving!! Growth mindset,” a fan said.

What lies ahead for Puka Nacua, Rams

Fans are right to feel positive to believe that the Rams' offense would flourish with quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing passes to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Nacua has shined as one of the best young receivers in the NFL. Throughout 11 games in 2024, he made 79 catches for 990 yards and three touchdowns. He also made 11 rushes for 46 yards and a score.

Throughout his roller coaster of a season, Adams remained productive with the Raiders and Jets. In 14 games, he made 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Rams will look to elevate themselves into Super Bowl contention ahead of the 2025 season. They went 10-7 last season, falling to the eventual Super Bowl champions in the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round.