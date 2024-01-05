Here's how Kung Fu Panda 4 will play the same techniques as the Spider-Verse movies when it comes to animations.

The upcoming animated sequel, Kung Fu Panda 4 took some notes from the visually captivating Academy Award-winning Spider-Verse movies. Total Film’s new issue provides insights into the film’s approach. On it, an image of Po confronts a colossal monster.

Now, the sequel plans to incorporate the same dynamic and bold “inkbrush” style that contributed to the visual allure of the Spider-Verse movies.

'KUNG FU PANDA 4' takes inspiration from the 'Spider-Verse' films. "When a fight happens we have a face-off moment where we do a swipe – almost like an inkbrush paint – in the background. And we really went to town with the spirit realm."

To put it simply, when intense fight scenes unfold, the film will feature a face-off moment with a swipe. Akin to an inkbrush paint, in the background. Kung Fu Panda 4 will also explore the spirit realm with a “visual promise.”

Following in the footsteps of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel, Kung Fu Panda 4 aims to adopt a unique animation style. This m means, merging CGI, hand-drawn, and painted water-color techniques. This approach is expected to deliver stunning visuals as Po embarks on another adventure to protect the Valley of Peace.

With Kung Fu Panda 4 taking inspiration from Spider-Verse movies on animation, the impact is evident. Even other projects like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem drawing inspiration from their distinctive style.

Kung Fu Panda 4, starring Jack Black as Po, arrives in theaters on March 8, 2024. The plot follows Po’s journey from Dragon Warrior to the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. Alongside crafty thief Zhen, voiced by Awkwafina, they unite to thwart the plans of the sinister sorceress Chameleon, voiced by Viola Davis. The chameleon will plan to exploit the power of Po’s Staff of Wisdom for her malicious intentions.