The upcoming animated sequel, Kung Fu Panda 4 took some notes from the visually captivating Academy Award-winning Spider-Verse movies. Total Film’s new issue provides insights into the film’s approach. On it, an image of Po confronts a colossal monster.

Now, the sequel plans to incorporate the same dynamic and bold “inkbrush” style that contributed to the visual allure of the Spider-Verse movies.

To put it simply, when intense fight scenes unfold, the film will feature a face-off moment with a swipe. Akin to an inkbrush paint, in the background. Kung Fu Panda 4 will also explore the spirit realm with a “visual promise.”

Following in the footsteps of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel, Kung Fu Panda 4 aims to adopt a unique animation style. This m means, merging CGI, hand-drawn, and painted water-color techniques. This approach is expected to deliver stunning visuals as Po embarks on another adventure to protect the Valley of Peace.

RECOMMENDED
Sour album cover and Rolling Stone 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list logo with Olivia Rodrigo.
Olivia Rodrigo's Sour gets huge Rolling Stone honor

Andrew Korpan ·

Kanye West seemingly unwelcome in favorite Miami Hotel
Kanye West seemingly unwelcome in favorite Miami Hotel

Thea Felicity ·

American Born Chinese poster on TV with living room background and Disney+ logo.
Disney makes disappointing decision on American Born Chinese

Andrew Korpan ·

With Kung Fu Panda 4 taking inspiration from Spider-Verse movies on animation, the impact is evident. Even other projects like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem drawing inspiration from their distinctive style.

Kung Fu Panda 4, starring Jack Black as Po, arrives in theaters on March 8, 2024. The plot follows Po’s journey from Dragon Warrior to the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. Alongside crafty thief Zhen, voiced by Awkwafina, they unite to thwart the plans of the sinister sorceress Chameleon, voiced by Viola Davis. The chameleon will plan to exploit the power of Po’s Staff of Wisdom for her malicious intentions.