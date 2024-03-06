Skadoosh! Kung Fu Panda 4 is about to hit the big screen as Po (Jack Black) is entering a new stage of his career.
Like the audience who grew up with the franchise, Po himself is growing. The once noodle maker-turned-Dragon Warrior is due to find his successor as he elevates to the role of Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.
That leads him on an adventure to not only find his successor but to take on his new adversary, the Chameleon (Viola Davis). Accompanying him on the journey is Zhen (Awkwafina), a fox ready to steal at a moment's notice.
While it doesn't necessarily reach the heights of the first two films, Kung Fu Panda 4 breathes new life into the franchise, opening the door for several new possibilities. The film also levels up with its animation style, bringing a new level of vibrancy to the series.
Kung Fu Panda 4 review
In Kung Fu Panda 4, Po is living his best life. As the Dragon Warrior, he's taking on stingrays and such while keeping up his public image, creating new areas of revenue for his dads' (voiced by James Hong and Bryan Cranston) noodle shop.
However, it's time for Po to take the next step in his development. Instead of using his staff as memorabilia, Master Shifu encourages Po to find his successor as Dragon Warrior.
At the same time, Po is warned that Tai Lung (Ian McShane) is back. We soon learn that this is a villainous new figure, the Chameleon, who can pose as anyone she desires, including Po's rogues gallery. She wants Po's staff to open up the spirit realm and take the powers of his past foes. (At one point, she says something to the effect of “I can look like Tai Lung but not do Kung Fu like Tai Lung” in the film.)
Po needs to take the Chameleon on. He meets Zhen, a fox trying to rob the Jade Palace. After initially throwing her in jail, Po ends up taking Zhen on his adventure. She helps him get to Juniper City and find the villainous Chameleon.
A nonexistent villain
Villains have been one of the best aspects of the Kung Fu Panda franchise. Tai Lung, Lord Shen, and Kai the Collector make up a respectable rogues gallery. The likes of Ian MacShane, Gary Oldman, and J.K. Simmons voiced the previous villains.
Viola Davis voices the Chameleon, making her franchise debut in the film. To her credit, the character is perhaps the most villainous of the bunch — her ability to morph into all of Po's adversaries results in some terrifying imagery.
But as the EGOT winner showed in the DCEU, a now-defunct franchise, Davis alone can only go so far. It'd help if the Chameleon was seen more in Kung Fu Panda 4 — my screening's pre-show Karate presentation lasted longer than her screentime in the film — as she is a small part of the film's 94-minute runtime.
Her final battle with Po is worth the wait. But an even better build could have made Chameleon getting her comeuppance even more satisfying.
Furious Five-less Kung Fu Panda
Another notable omission from Kung Fu Panda 4 is the Furious Five. For one reason or another, the team is written off as they embark on separate adventures during the events of this film.
Now, Po is still the leading face in the franchise. If Jack Black were to leave the franchise, it'd sink. The Furious Five is a nice supplement to the character that added several different dynamics than Po's silly butt-kicking.
Without spoiling it, it's not as if they're completely nonexistent. But still, hopefully, the Furious Five make their way back into the fold in a future installment.
Amazing animation
While Kung Fu Panda 4's villain may be somewhat underwhelming, the film delivers on a visual level. Yes, like many animated films these days (e.g. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem), Kung Fu Panda 4 takes inspiration from the Spider-Verse films.
Still, it doesn't shamelessly rip off what the Spider-Verse films have done. The film doesn't feature any sequences where the frame rate becomes rugged to represent inexperience, nor do shots ever look like they're ripped straight out of a comic book.
That's probably for the best, as what the filmmakers opt for is introducing some new environments — some sequences are sunny, while others are rainy. There are other moments with both dark and light backdrops (the scenes where Po meditates on a mountaintop are stunning). Within the first 10 minutes of Kung Fu Panda 4, there is more diversity in color palliates than the first three films combined.
When two characters are about to fight, the film shows the opposing forces facing off with a divide between them. It's like something out of a Street Fighter game. Even the fight scenes themselves feel unique and fresh in the fourth film. There's even a chase scene that hilariously utilizes an iconic rock song.
A new leading character?
There are a few new characters introduced, from Chameleon to Han (Ke Huy Quan), but it's Zhen that stands out amongst the rest. Say what you want about Awkwafina as an actress, she has pretty good chemistry with Black. She counterbalances his silliness with wit and snark.
Going forward, it's clear that she is being positioned as a new face of the franchise. No spoilers here, but I doubt this is the last time she's seen in the franchise. And it'd be all the better for it, as the franchise needs interesting new characters if they hope to continue churning these out.
A funny script
I'd argue that Kung Fu Panda 4 has the funniest script of the bunch. Jonathan Albel and Glenn Berger, who have co-written all four installments, teamed with Darren Lemke for the fourth film.
Whether it's Lemke's presence or Albel and Berger stepping up their game, Kung Fu Panda 4 is genuinely funny. Yes, it's a kid's film at the end of the day, so plenty of jokes are low-bearing fruit and fart gags, but there are other moments that will make any person, regardless of age, laugh. Subtlety is key, and that's where most of the humor makes its money.
Should you watch Kung Fu Panda 4?
For the most part, Kung Fu Panda 4 is a knockout. It's funnier than its predecessors, and the pairing of Jack Black and Awkwafina carries the film.
The film is a step up in its animation, script, and voice acting for the franchise. It's not without its misfires — more Viola Davis would have done wonders, and the Furious Five's omissions are felt at times — but it's amazing how much more can be done with less (the film's budget is reportedly just $85 million, a far cry from the past three films).
The Kung Fu Panda franchise is quietly one of the most successful ones going. Keeping the franchise fresh as it continues is tough, but Jack Black and director Mike Mitchell found a way to maintain the series' identity whilst creating something new and exciting for fans to sink their teeth into.
This is a rare case where I root for the franchise to continue. Unlike something like John Wick, which has run its course, so long as Jack Black is game to return, keep making them!
Grade: B-
Kung Fu Panda 4 will be released on March 8.