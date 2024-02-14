The Breaking Bad star just revealed one of the most ridiculous stories about his life

Bryan Cranston, renowned for his iconic role in ‘Breaking Bad,' recently shared a jaw-dropping anecdote from his wild younger days, according to RollingStone. During a candid conversation on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's ‘Dinner's on Me' podcast, Cranston delved into a near-miss with murder during his adventurous 20s.

Recalling his travels with his brother Kyle in the 1970s, Cranston recounted a stint in Florida where they worked as waiters at the Hawaiian Inn restaurant. Among their colleagues was a chef named Pete Wong, described as ‘cantankerous' by Cranston.

The actor humorously described their pre-service meetings where the staff would jokingly discuss ways to deal with Wong, who was notoriously difficult to please. However, things took a serious turn when Wong went missing shortly after Cranston and his brother left Florida.

To their shock, Bryan Cranston revealed that they unknowingly became subjects of an all-points bulletin (APB) as suspects in Wong's disappearance while they were traveling through the Carolinas. However, the true culprits, including Billy Wayne Waughtel and two others, ended up arrested. Waughtel, who pleaded guilty, met his demise in prison, as reported by the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Reflecting on the absurdity of the situation, Cranston's anecdote highlights the unpredictable twists of fate in life. Despite the shocking turn of events, the actor's knack for storytelling and ability to find humor in retrospect shed light on his resilience and perspective on life's peculiarities.

Cranston's revelation adds another layer to his already fascinating life story, demonstrating that truth is often stranger than fiction, even for someone as accomplished as him. As he continues to captivate audiences with his talent on screen, his personal experiences serve as a reminder of the unpredictability of the human journey.