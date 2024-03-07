Kung Fu Panda 4 hits theaters tonight. When I had the flu last month, I caught up with the previous three installments ahead of the fourth.
It quickly dawned on me that this is one of the best animated franchises running. The simple concept is carried by funny scripts and Jack Black's commitment to the lead role of Po.
Even despite long gaps between the second and third, and third and fifth installments, families have gone in droves to see the films. As a franchise, the first three installments made a cumulative $1.8 billion at the box office.
So, after seeing Kung Fu Panda 4, it felt appropriate to rank all four installments from worst to best.
Kung Fu Panda 1-4 ranked
Below you can find the ranking for all four films. They go from worst to best.
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)
While there's nothing offensively wrong with the third film in the franchise, Kung Fu Panda 3's story lacks tremendously. However, seeing Po (Black) reunite with his biological father is the highlight of the film.
Bryan Cranston's arrival as Po's biological father, replacing Fred Tatasciore, is proving to be a great choice to this day. Li Shan and Mr. Ping (James Hong) still have a great dynamic to this day.
Kai (J.K. Simmons) is the biggest disappointment in the film. The character's stature would suggest a tremendous challenge for Po. Yet he remains the most forgettable antagonist in the entire series.
Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024)
The latest installment in the franchise is a huge step up visually. There is so much color and vibrancy in the fourth film. Perhaps the eight years between the third and fourth installments allowed for greater technological advancements. Either way, it's just stunning to look at.
Its story could have used some work. On one hand, it's great seeing Po's continued development. He appoints a new Dragon Warrior, effectively setting up several potential sequels. Some of the new characters, like Zhen (Awkwafina) and Han (Ke Huy Quan), will continue to grow on audiences with more screen time.
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
The second film in the Kung Fu Panda series features one of the coolest designs, Lord Shen (Gary Oldman). He's immediately presented strong and the film opens with that great village fight scene.
Out of the four films, the second is by-far the most poignant. By the end of the film, Po's biological father is aware that he's alive. However, Po is also attached to his adoptive father, which makes his decision to go on adventures with the Furious Five that much more heartbreaking.
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
It's hard to top the original when the original is Kung Fu Panda. The inaugural film in the franchise still remains the standard for it.
The more recent installments have gone bigger. But sometimes, simplicity is nice. Po's journey and aspirations to join the Furious Five, his childhood heroes, all while balancing leaving home, is well-developed. The film has the best script and storyline of the entire franchise.
Nearly 16 years later and the first film is still a certified classic.