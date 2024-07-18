We’re back with another betting prediction and pick for UFC Vegas 94 as the action on the Main Card continues to heat up. This next bout takes place in the Lightweight (155) Division as we’ll see Ultimate Fighter alum Kurt Holobaugh face off against Brazil’s Kaynan Kruschewsky. Check out our UFC odds series for our Holobaugh-Kruschewsky prediction and pick.

Kurt Holobaugh (20-8) has gone 1-5 during his UFC tenure since 2013. He was previously rostered before appearing on the Ultimate Fighter Season 31, which later earned him a contract and another shot at the UFC. Since, he’s gone 1-1 with a loss in his most recent bout as he looks for a bounce back win here. Holobaugh stands 5’11” with a 70-inch reach.

Kaynan Kruschewsky (15-2) will be making his second UFC appearance following a tough loss to Elves Brener in his UFC debut. Prior to that, he rode a six-fight winning streak that was capped-off by a Contender Series win and subsequent contract opportunity. Now, he’ll take on another hungry opponent as he looks for his first promotional win. Kruschewsky stands 6’0″ with a 73-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 94 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 94 Odds: Kurt Holobaugh-Kaynan Kruschewsky Odds

Kurt Holobaugh: +114

Kaynan Kruschewsky: -134

Over 1.5 rounds: -205

Under 1.5 rounds: +165

Why Kurt Holobaugh Will Win

Kurt Holobaugh has gotten to this point thanks to his grit and determination, making good on his second opportunity in the UFC by blazing through the Ultimate Fighter and earning a contract the hard way. During his time on the show, he finished all three of his fights inside of two rounds and has done it by both submission and knockout. He’s an extremely tough competitor and his chin is rock solid when walking through his opponents’ offense. When landing his own shots, he does so in a no-nonsense way and makes sure to hit his mark with bad intentions.

Kurt Holobaugh will have the slight advantage over Kruschewsky in having seen the better opposition leading up to this point. He faced a very tough, established opponent in Trey Ogden during his UFC debut and despite his shortcomings, he was able to survive all three rounds and put forth a good performance. Now, it’ll be gut-check time for him as he faces another dangerous finisher. However, given Holobaugh’s ability to withstand a dog fight, this fight will benefit him once it hits the later rounds.

Why Kaynan Kruschewsky Will Win

Kaynan Kruschewsky also got a tough draw in his UFC debut as he went up against a very game and determined Elves Brener. He was caught lacking for just a split-second and it resulted in the KO-loss on his record. Still, the UFC knows they have a solid prospect in him and his 15-2 record speaks for itself. Of those 15 wins, he’s notched nine of them by submission and four by knockout, making him a very eager finisher and immediately pressing the action against his opponents. If he’s able to find a solid rhythm here, he’ll be hunting for the takedown into a submission win here.

Kaynan Kruschewsky still has a solid striking game, but his preference would be to find the takedown and use his skills on the mat to have success here. He fights with a Muay Thai striking stance and stands fairly vertical when trading. He does a great job of keeping his hands in defensive position and he’ll be even more defensively-minded given the loss in his last fight. Holobaugh is a tough fighter to put down on the feet, so expect Kruschewsky to work where he’s comfortable from and chase submissions on the ground.

Final Kurt Holobaugh-Kaynan Kruschewsky Prediction & Pick

This will be a very fun fight given both fighters’ willingness to stand in the pocket and trade shots. Both men are coming into this fight following a loss, so they’ll both be eager to get a win back onto their record. They fight with a similar striking stance and if they choose to stand up in this fight, we should see a number of great exchanges between the two of them.

Kaynan Kruschewsky is the more dangerous of the two when it comes to finding submissions. He’s very quick in the wrestling scrambles and while his striking is still rather basic, he does enough to catch his opponents sleeping upon entries as he finds the takedown. Holobaugh is a great jiu jitsu practitioner in his own right and he won’t be giving anything easy to his opponent.

For our final prediction, we’re going to roll with Kurt Holobaugh to get the win as the underdog. His striking is fundamental enough to stand across from Kruschewsky and not take a significant amount of damage, while his BJJ is sound enough to defend submission attempts and even reverse positions if his opponent gets lazy on the mat. Let’s take a small chance on the dog here.

Final Kurt Holobaugh-Kaynan Kruschewsky Prediction & Pick: Kurt Holobaugh (+114)