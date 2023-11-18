French soccer star Kylian Mbappé makes history with a hat trick in France's 14-0 domination over Gibraltar

Have a day, Kylian Mbappé!

The French soccer star had a historic outing in France's 14-0 dominant win over Gibraltar. He put a hat trick in both goals and assists, recording three of each in France's largest margin of victory ever. In addition, Mbappé's three goals allowed him to reach 300 career goals. At just 24 years old, he has now passed France's Antoine Griezmann as the third-highest goal scorer among French male soccer players, per FOX Sports.

Despite the monumental performance, Mbappé laughed it off. He particularly doesn't find 300 goals that impressive, compared to what other top soccer stars have achieved.

“It’s just part of the process, there are some players who scored 800 or 850 goals in their career,” Mbappé said. “300 is just hilarious! I have to keep going and improve for both club and national team,” via Fabrizio Romano.

The win was the largest ever in the history of European Championship qualifying. The game wasn't just historic for Mbappé, but young teammate Warren Zaire-Emery, who became the youngest player to play and score for France since 1914. Overall, ten different players scored in the win for France as they held Gibraltar without a single shot on goal. In comparison, France had 39 shots on goal with fourteen going in for scores. The French team has one last qualifying game against Greece this Tuesday.

As for Kylian Mbappé, the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner got his 17th career hat trick. While he may have much loftier ambitions than ‘just' 300 career goals and another hat trick, this was certainly a special performance by the young French star.