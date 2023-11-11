PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe bagged a hat-trick on Saturday but somehow manager Luis Enrique wasn't happy with his talisman.

Speaking after grabbing the three points, Enrique explained why he believed Mbappe could've done more.

Via Fabrizio Romano:

“I'm not really happy with Kylian Mbappe today. I have nothing to say about the goals…”.

“But he can help the team more, in different ways. He’s world-class player, we want more”.

“I'm going to talk to him about it first, it’s private”.

A very confusing take from the Spaniard. I mean, Mbappe is the sole reason PSG won this clash and he's once again firing on all cylinders this term with 13 goals in Ligue 1 action in 2023-24.

This is another prime example of why Mbappe must leave the club ASAP. How can you expect any more out of a player than a hat-trick? The Frenchman is doing everything he can to help Paris win titles.

Rumors are still swirling that Kylian Mbappe will leave PSG next summer for free after refusing to trigger a one-year option in his current deal. Real Madrid is still considered a potential landing spot, but Los Blancos actually came out last week and released a statement claiming they've yet to speak to the player or his representatives. Madrid can't technically contact Mbappe until the turn of the year.

For what it's worth, no PSG player has more than three goals outside of Mbappe. It's pretty clear who is the backbone of this side and Enrique better realize it.