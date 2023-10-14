Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid soccer player in the world in 2023, per Forbes.

On Forbes' latest top-10 list of highest-paid footballers, Ronaldo beat out Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe with a total earnings of $260 million. Messi came in second with $135 million, Neymar Jr. finished third $112 million and Mbappe was fourth with $110 million. Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane also made the Forbes' top-10 list.

Ronaldo reportedly makes $200 million on the field and $60 million off of it for endorsements. Messi meanwhile has the lowest on-field salary of the four making $65 million for playing compared to $70 million in endorsements. Neymar draws in $80 millions for his play and $32 million through outside earnings while Mbappe rakes in $90 million on the field and $20 million outside of Paris St. Germain.

Ronaldo jumped to earning almost twice as much as Messi thanks to leaving the Premier League and joining Al Nassar in Saudi Arabia. The effect of Saudi Arabia on soccer has been huge as many stars have flocked over to play there in exchange for the high salaries offered. The move to the Saudi Pro League also paid off big for Neymar Jr., as he climbed to third.

Outside of the Saudi Pro League, Lionel Messi's move to the United States created a huge splash for soccer. Messi joining Inter Miami has created record ticket sales, revenue and attention for the MLS.

Cristiano Ronaldo was previously the highest-paid footballer from 2014-2017 and in 2021. He reclaimed this title after Kylian Mbappe took it in 2022.