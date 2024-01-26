Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are supporting one another as Woods was walking in Paris Fashion Week and Jenner was cheering her on.

Nothing but love over here! Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods support one another, and the latest viral video proves it. As Woods walked the runway for Wednesday's Jean Paul Gaultier show at Paris Fashion Week, Jenner is cheering the model on from her seat.

Kylie Jenner Reveals She And Jordyn Are Friends Amid 2019 Cheating Scandal

Last year, Jenner shared that she and Woods have been friends despite the 2019 cheating scandal between Woods and Tristan Thompson who was dating Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian at the time.

“Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years, and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything,” Jenner explained to Jennifer Lawrence for Interview Magazine.

“We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi, and we don’t want to hide anymore.”

Paparazzi caught the two besties out for dinner back in July, and the two immediately began trending on social media.

On the last season of The Kardashians, Thompson apologized to Jenner for ruining her friendship with Woods.

“I think you were affected most by the situation with losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who’s a big part of your life, and I know how much she meant to your life and your guys’ connection,” Thompson told Jenner during the episode. “You guys were like two peas in a pod. And the fact that I put her and myself in a situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart. ‘Cause at the end of the day you have your best friend, and you have your sister who you love more than anything else, so it’s 100 percent on me.”

Kylie responded positively to his apology, adding that she and Woods are still cool, “I appreciate that. I think I was so co-dependent that I could have never imagined my life without her. We would have probably still been living together. And I think she needed to grow without me. I needed to grow without her. But Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up.”