Life without Caitlin Clark hasn't been very kind to the Indiana Fever thus far. They've lost two straight games after Clark injured her left quadriceps following a 90-88 defeat to the reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty, and they lost those games with such a close margin that it wasn't too hard to imagine them winning if they had a healthy Clark leading the way.

Without Clark, the Fever's guard play hasn't been very good. They turned the ball over more times than they had assists in an 83-77 loss to the Washington Mystics, and while they put up 20 assists in the defeat to the floundering Connecticut Sun, they also coughed up the ball 15 times.

Clearly, there are some changes that must be done to prevent the Fever from totally collapsing amid Clark's injury that is projected to keep her out for at least two weeks. With that, Fever president Kelly Krauskopf revealed the team's plans to bolster the roster.

“We're down in numbers. But we're looking at adding another player,” Krauskopf said in an interview during the Fever's practice on Sunday, via Chloe Peterson of IndyStar. “We're hoping [to add that player before Tuesday's game versus the Mystics], yeah.”

It's not quite clear yet which player the Fever will be adding via the hardship exception just so they can stem the tide of this injury wave and perhaps get back to winning ways. But fans on social media have a few ideas for which player Indiana must bring in to help cover for Clark's injury.

Fever fans call for some backcourt reinforcements

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to a call from the referee on Friday, May 30, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Connecticut Sun defeated the Indiana Fever, 85-83.
With Clark on the mend, the Fever have a playmaking and ballhandling void. As has been made very clear, Kelsey Mitchell is not a point guard or a lead ballhandler, for that matter, and she has struggled mightily from the field over the past two games.

Thus, if there's anyone the Fever must add, it's a guard. That is the bare minimum requirement. And fans already have a few players in mind for who the Fever could bring in.

“@DianaTaurasi could walk in and drop buckets in flip flops,” X user @Gee_Unit123 wrote.

“Aari McDonald is perfect,” @alanbarcoff added.

“Chennedy Carter? Lol. I had to ask,” @kingofdreams318 brought up.

“[Aerial] powers would be a great addition to the team,” @Tyfunk98 furthered.

“If not Chennedy, I bet Megan McConnell would be a nice fit as a backup guard for the Fever,” @HugoBrody suggested.