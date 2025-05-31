Cam Newton is getting real on the “broken families” criticism he's faced over the years due to having children with different women.

Newton, who has eight children with three different women, revisited the conversation he had with Cheyenne Bryant, PsyD, about creating “broken families.” The Super Bowl champion said that he is righting his wrongs which is hard to go through with so many eyes on him.

“It’s still a work in progress,” he said in the recent episode of The Jamal Bryant Let's Be Clear podcast. “Vulnerably. It took something out of me when or when people say I created broken homes, and I’m just trying to make my wrongs right. Being a public figure, and bleeding in public is tough.”

“When it was identified, I was like, ‘I never thought about it like that, and they’re so innocent, they didn’t ask for this,” he continued. “And I would always say, ‘I know right from wrong, I just don’t always do right.’ Raised in a church, preacher’s kids, they’re the worst ones. I know that. So, public ridicule is a constant.”

In a previous conversation with Bryant, she called out his fears of getting married and the effects of what a broken home can do to children.

“You are proactively choosing where you want to be active at, and where you want to take your time,” Bryant said at the time. “You want to take your time in having a wife because of your own fears, but you will — and I say this will all respect and love — but you will selfishly create broken families.”

“Even if you’re in their lives and you’re a proactive father — and I believe you’re an amazing dad — but these families are still broken,” she added. “Every child cannot have papa in the house with them. So, some child, if not all, will end up with some kind of deficit without daddy being there.”

Cam Newton Shares If He Wants More Kids

Article Continues Below

In the recent episode, Newton expressed how present he is in his kids' life.

“Anybody who knows me, know I don’t play about my kids,” he said. “I really don’t, and I love ‘em. And there’s certain implementations that you only can do if you’re on tap.”

That changed slightly when he was playing in the NFL and had to split his time. Newton previously played for the Carolina Panthers and had a short stint with the New England Patriots.

“Being able to not see my children as much as possible really took a toll on me,” he said. “And you know, they say, ‘Cam, you got all these kids, all these broken homes.’ Man, I’m a hands-on father. It was fooling with me.”

Newton will be growing his family has he and his girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, announced earlier this month that they are expecting another child together. They welcomed their daughter last year.

Before Newton announced he was having another child with Brown, he spoke to PEOPLE about how he doesn't know if he will have more children.

“I don’t know, wherever much that God gives me,” he said when asked how many more kids he would like to have. “But jokingly, and not jokingly, [my kids] really give me my purpose and there’s so many different things that I look at to say, they’re my refuge. They’re my peace. They’re my encouragement.”

“There’s times where, even I’m here and they’re still at home. Those type of things affect me but it also gives me more reason to say I’m doing this because of that situation,” Newton added.