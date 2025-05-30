Russell Wilson never thought love would arrive when it did. After finalizing his 2014 divorce from Ashton Meem, the quarterback had every intention of staying single for the next 10 years, per NYPost. That plan lasted about three days. On a recent episode of Carmelo Anthony’s “7 PM in Brooklyn,” Wilson explained how meeting Ciara upended everything.

He recalled a moment at church with Pastor Judah Smith, where he felt compelled to write down five non-negotiables he wanted in a partner. Days later, the woman who matched each one walked into his life.

“I wanted a woman of great faith. That was first,” Wilson said. “Then someone who was faithful in everything she does. I also wanted someone who’d love me like my mom loved my dad. Through sickness, through struggle, with grit.” His fourth trait was a woman with her own identity, not someone looking to exist under his name. And last, he added, “a woman who could tilt the room, where the whole vibe shifts when she enters.”

He prayed over that list. Then he met Ciara.

The relationship grew fast but was rooted in shared values. Wilson said her strength, belief in God, and independence stood out from the beginning. For someone who had always tried to plan every detail of life, this love arrived unexpectedly but perfectly.

Article Continues Below

A New Chapter in New York

Carmelo Anthony also weighed in on the pressure professional athletes face with family life. “Any athlete…the number one issue you have is with family,” he said. “Football is worse than basketball. They’re gone all day, from 5:30 in the morning until night.”

Wilson didn’t dispute it. Now with the Giants, he knows the demands of the job are relentless. But his priorities have become clearer. He’s a Super Bowl champ. He’s also a husband and father who wants to show up fully, even when the schedule gets tight.

Adding to the attention is Ciara herself. Her fame brings a spotlight wherever they go. But Wilson seems grounded, not just by faith or football, but by a relationship that started with five non-negotiables and turned into a partnership stronger than any game plan.