When the New York Knicks win, it's a good day in New York, but for Kylie Jenner and Timothèe Chalamet, it's an even better night.

Jenner and Chalamet have been dating for nearly two years now, but the two have kept their relationship as private as possible. However, the beauty mogul gave fans a peek into their romance with an NSFW meme from the HBO classic, Sex and the City.

“And when did we start caring about basketball?” Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) asks in the clip that Jenner reposted on TikTok.

“Don is obsessed,” Samantha (Kim Cattrall) replies, referring to her boyfriend at the time. “I don't get laid unless the Knicks win.”

Article Continues Below

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Enjoy The Knicks Games

Jenner has accompanied Chalamet, a Knicks superfan, to two games during the NBA playoffs. During the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Knicks faced the Boston Celtics. Jenner was on celebrity row alongside her sister, Kendall Jenner, for Game 4. She even had a viral moment with her friend, Jordyn Woods, who is dating Karl-Anthony Towns on the Knicks, when they celebrated the team winning courtside. The Knicks ended up winning that series 4-2. Now, the Knicks are playing the Indiana Pacers, where the Pacers are leading the series 3-2. Jenner was in Madison Square Garden for Game 5 with the Knicks winning 94-111. The two packed on the PDA as they watched the Knicks' back up against the wall and cementing themselves back into the series.

Jenner has came to support Chalamet on several occasions throughout their relationship including being on his side for the BAFTAs, Oscars, Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and the Golden Globes. Despite making all of those appearances, they never walked the red carpet together until earlier this month when they attended the David Di Donatello Awards. The Khy founder opted for a plunged black gown and the Dune star wore a black velvet tuxedo jacket. Fans have been noticing Jenner's change for these large events and gave some insight about why she made that decision.

“I think a black dress is also kind of like, not too attention-grabbing in the best way,”the mom of two told Harper's Bazaar. “You can never go wrong with a black dress.”