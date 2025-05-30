Timothée Chalamet showed up courtside for Game 5 of the Knicks-Pacers series looking like a walking rally cry. With Chrome Hearts from top to bottom and just the right splash of team spirit, the actor gave Madison Square Garden a fashion moment that felt as electric as the game itself, per Complex.

Dressed in a bold varsity jacket and baggy dark jeans stamped with Chrome Hearts cross logos in the Knicks’ iconic colors, Chalamet looked every bit the hometown hero. He swapped out the Knicks-colored Timberlands from Game 1 for a sleek black pair, but the energy stayed loud. The entire look was rooted in intention, not just trend.

Sitting beside his usual courtside partner Ben Stiller, Chalamet also greeted Spike Lee, the mayor of Madison Square Garden and one of the few people alive who might own more blue and orange gear than him. The meeting felt like a true passing of the fan torch, even if only for the night.

Style, superstition, and a big-time Knicks win

Behind the scenes, Taylor McNeill continues to be the secret weapon. The stylist, who has worked with Kendrick Lamar and Lorde, also helped Chalamet craft his winning look at the SAG Awards last year. That night, he took home a trophy while wearing custom Chrome Hearts and vintage Cartier. On Thursday, he brought that same edge to the Garden, pairing his outfit with a Cartier necklace, watch, and ring.

His timing couldn’t have been better. The Knicks secured a dominant 111-94 win, setting the tone for a high-stakes Game 6. With Chalamet in the building and the team thriving, fans might just start treating that outfit like a good luck charm.

Even Kylie Jenner, sitting front row with him, joined in the fun. After the game, she reposted a TikTok with Samantha Jones from Sex and the City saying she only gets laid if the Knicks win. That joke landed just right, and so did Timothée Chalamet’s entire look.