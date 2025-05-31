Travis Kelce is proud of Taylor Swift. The 14-time Grammy winner bought her masters for her first six albums and Kelce showed some love to Swift online.

Kelce hit the “like” button on her post about the announcement and the Mahomes also celebrated their friend. Patrick Mahomes who is friends and teammates with Kelce on the Kansas City Chiefs, shared her post on X and Brittany Mahomes, Patrick's wife, shared Swift's post on her Instagram Story, writing, “Just so amazing.”

The battle for Swift's back catalog, which contained six of her previously released albums: Taylor Swift, 1989, Reputation, Red, Speak Now, and Fearless, all belong to the singer after reaching a nine-figure deal with Shamrock Capital.

“You belong with me,” Swift wrote in the caption of her post on Friday, May 30, alongside a photo of herself with the vinyls of her first six albums.

In a handwritten letter on the singer's website revealed that in addition to gaining the masters of the six albums, she is in owner of the concert films, music videos, unreleased songs, album art, and photography.

“All of the music I've ever made belongs to me,” Swift wrote.

An insider is also debunking the rumor that Scooter Braun — who bought the record label that originally owned her albums and sold them to Shamrock — had anything to do with the sale of Swift's music back to her.

“Contrary to a previous false report, there was no outside party who ‘encouraged’ this sale. All rightful credit for this opportunity should go to the partners at Shamrock Capital and Taylor’s Nashville-based management team only,” the source told PEOPLE. “Taylor now owns all of her music, and this moment finally happened in spite of Scooter Braun, not because of him.”

Article Continues Below

What's Next For Taylor Swift?

In the letter posted on her website, she also gave an update to her fans on where are the re-recordings of Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) and Reputation (Taylor's Version).

“What about Rep TV?” Swift wrote, “In full transparency, I haven't recorded a quarter of it yet. The Reputation was so specific to that time of my life and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it.”

She added that Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) will “have their moment to re-emerge when the time is right, if that is something you guys would be excited about.”

“But if it happens, it won’t be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now.”