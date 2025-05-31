Kayla Nicole is not bitter about Travis Kelce moving on with Taylor Swift; in fact, she hinted it makes her look great.

In a new episode of The Pre-Game with Kayla Nicole, the sports journalist was asked by a fan what to do when your ex-partner's new girlfriend is “hot.”

“I think as women, something we struggle with is admitting that the new girl might be popping, might be s–t, might be really hot and there’s no problem in admitting that,” she said on Friday, May 30, episode.

“If you’re gonna lose, I want to lose to the best team now,” the sports journalist quipped. “I want you to move on and go do your big one. Make me look good. Right?”

She shared that the opposite effect — when your ex dates someone who doesn't look as good as you — has it's own consequences.

“It’s so much worse if the guy that you loved and you dated for so long and you’re so heartbroken over goes and dates a dud,” she continued.

“Now you look stupid, he looks stupid, we all look stupid [and] everyone’s questioning your taste,” she added. “Like, ‘What the f–k are you doing?'”

She ended the segment with giving her fan a virtual high-five for “acknowledging [the other woman] is hot.”

Kayla Nicole and Kelce dated on and off from 2017-2022. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating Swift in 2023.

Kayla Nicole Shares Effect Of Social Media Backlash Amid Travis Kelce's New Relationship

While Kayla Nicole hinted that Kelce's relationship might make her “look good” she has shared in the past that people online have not been so kind to her. In a conversation with Angel Reese last year, the fitness influencer explained the effects of having people online compare she and Swift.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and online chaos didn't impact me, even to this day,” Kayla Nicole told the Chicago Sky star. “You could go to my most recent posts and people would be debating why I am worthless.”

Kayla Nicole believed it was due to her own public persona that anchored the disrespect from online users.

“It is nothing to do with me,” she continued adding that celebrity status has a lot to do with the extra attention. “I think there is something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, which is unfortunate because I don't think I have done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”

“I think the combination of everything is the perfect storm to make you want to disappear from the world entirely,” she said.

Prior to her interview with Reese, Kayla Nicole wrote an open letter to Black women about the obscene comments and unfair treatment she and many others have received.

“Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love,” she began the address. “You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value. They'll say you're too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath, tell you that you aren’t enough.”

Kayla Nicole continued, “They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your Blackness, you should have known better. They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth. But Black girl, please remember your value lies elsewhere. Your value is deep within your heart.”