The New York Knicks roared back with a statement win, dismantling the Indiana Pacers by 17 points in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Courtside in celebrity row, Knicks superfan Timothée Chalamet was ecstatic. He proudly wore his Patrick Ewing-themed jacket to showcase his love for the team.

When asked for a prediction heading into the next matchup, Chalamet didn’t hesitate. “Game 7 back in the Garden, let’s go,” he declared confidently.

Chalamet and his girlfriend, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, also stole headlines during Game 5. They shared kisses on the big screen as fans cheered. But this wasn’t Chalamet’s first spotlight moment this series.

In Game 1, he drew buzz after trying to petition for a technical foul on Tyrese Haliburton by making the infamous choke sign. Haliburton referenced Reggie Miller, who famously flashed the choke sign during a Knicks-Pacers playoff game at Madison Square Garden back in the ’90s. In Game 2, Chalamet voiced frustration over the officiating after the Knicks dropped another home game.

When the Knicks rebounded with a Game 3 win, he delivered a short two-word reaction that went viral on social media. He even posted a video of himself leaving the arena. Despite the tough Game 4 loss, Chalamet and fellow actor Ben Stiller praised OG Anunoby’s heroic efforts.

On the court, Jalen Brunson was sensational. He delivered 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-7 from three, along with five rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes. Karl-Anthony Towns also made a huge impact. He put up 24 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, and a steal, despite an injury scare late in Game 4. Mikal Bridges, Mitchell Robinson, and OG Anunoby combined for a total of 29 points.

With the Game 5 blowout giving New York fresh momentum, the Knicks now head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 6. They hope to push the series to a winner-take-all Game 7 back at Madison Square Garden. Will Brunson and the Knicks keep their surge alive and turn Timothée Chalamet’s bold prediction into reality?