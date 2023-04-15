Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating rumors are seemingly true. A source per Yahoo Entertainment confirmed that the two are indeed “hanging out.” The two are seemingly getting to know one another.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet began fueling dating rumors when gossip site Deaux Moi posted a video of them chatting at Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture by Haider Ackermann show in Paris back in January. It’s unclear exactly when Chalamet and the makeup mogul connected, but Yahoo’s source notes it’s “fairly new.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet interacting during Paris Fashion Week in resurfaced video amid dating rumors. pic.twitter.com/kWc7Vlsd9z — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 8, 2023

On Thursday afternoon (April 13), the rumors continued to swirl as Jenner’s black Range Rover was parked at Chalamet’s home in Beverly Hills, TMZ reported. The gossip site reports that Kylie was driving her luxury car and pulled right into his driveway seemingly suggesting the mom of two knew exactly where she was going. It was the first time the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been photographed there.

While Kylie is more on the reserved side about her love life compared to her sisters, she has had a fair share of headlines involving who she’s dated. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO was in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott until the two split in January after rekindling their romance in February 2020. Scott and Jenner have two children: daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire, 1. Prior to Scott, she was in a long-term relationship with Tyga. Tyga and Jenner broke up in 2017.

As for the Dune star, he’s also pretty tight-lipped about his relationships although they too have made headlines. Chalamet was in an on-again-off-again relationship with Lily-Rose Depp. The actor has also been linked to Eiza Gonzalez and Lourdes Leon previously.