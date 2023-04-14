Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are adding fuel to the fire as the beauty mogul’s car was spotted at the actor’s home, TMZ reports. According to the tabloid, Jenner’s black Range Rover SUV pulled up to Timothee’s Beverly Hills home on Thursday afternoon (April 13).

The gossip site reports that Kylie was driving her luxury car and pulled right into his driveway seemingly suggesting the mom of two knew exactly where she was going.

Jenner and Chalamet sparked dating rumors previously when they were seen talking to one another at Paris Fashion Week in a video that has since gone viral. However, her black Range Rover pulling up to the Dune star’s home is the first time the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been seen there.

Previously, the beauty mogul was in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott until the two split in January after rekindling their romance in February 2020. Scott and Jenner have two children: daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire, 1. Prior to Scott, she was in a long-term relationship with Tyga. Tyga and Jenner broke up in 2017.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chalamet has also had his fair share of his love life on display. The actor has been linked to Eiza Gonzalez, Lily-Rose Depp, and Lourdes Leon previously.

Career-wise, both Jenner and Chalamet live busy lives. Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 and expanded her brand. The 25-year-old now has Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim, and Kylie Baby in addition to her flagship brand Kylie Cosmetics.

Chalamet on the other hand is currently working on Dune: Part Two, Wonka, and A Complete Unkown.

Neither Jenner nor Chalamet have confirmed the dating rumors.