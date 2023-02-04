It has been over five months since Ben Simmons and Maya Jama broke off their engagement, and by the looks of it, the Brooklyn Nets point-forward is back to the dating scene.

On Saturday, photos of Simmons and actor Eiza Gonzalez are making rounds on social media. It was reportedly taken on Friday night as the duo went out with friends in New York City.

Sure enough, it created a lot of buzz and sparked dating rumors between the two. According to onlookers who saw them, Simmons and Gonzalez were side-by-side while laughing and chatting after exiting the sushi restaurant that they went to, BONDST, per Daily Mail.

Eiza Gonzalez with Ben Simmons and friends out for dinner in New York last night 🗽

Simmons and Gonzalez have yet to address their recent night out and confirm if they are indeed going out, though it is worth noting that it isn’t the first time the two celebrities would be involved in a high-profile relationship.

Eiza Gonzalez had a relationship with “Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa before, with the two eventually splitting in June 2022 because they are “just very different people.”

Meanwhile, as NBA fans would know, Ben Simmons once dated Kendall Jenner. As mentioned, however, his last relationship was with Maya Jama. They broke up in August 2022 after failing to make their long-distance relationship work. The Nets star made headlines recently due to his split with Jama, as he reportedly demanded his ex to return the engagement ring he gave her worth $1 million.

It remains to be seen if there’ll be more dates between the two stars, though considering their large following and fan base, it’ll be hard to hide it from many onlookers.